WATCH: A Clemson inside look at EA Sports College Football

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson's '2 Right Turns' podcast takes Tiger fans and the EA College Football enthusiasts in general inside the game. Video description: The crew discusses the incredible fan reaction to the game's return after an 11-year hiatus, the meticulous process of building authenticity into the game—from replicating Clemson's run down The Hill to adding real coaches like Dabo Swinney—and the unique partnership that helped bring the digital Death Valley to life. Get an inside look at new features coming in College Football 26, learn the story behind Cade Klubnik's Deluxe Edition cover, and find out what it takes to get over 11,000 players into one of the most anticipated video games of all time. Watch below: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!