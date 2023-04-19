WATCH: 2023 Clemson spring game highlights

Tony Crumpton

Check out highlights of Clemson's 2023 Orange and White game in the video below:

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers took the field in Death Valley for their annual Orange and White spring football game. This game marked the end of Spring practices, and gave 50,000 fans a glimpse of what they can expect to see in the fall. Cade Klubnik came out on fire, completing 8 of his first 9 passes on his way to an 18-33, 190 yard passing performance.

Defense may have been the story, however, as the two teams combined for 7 sacks and 4 interceptions in the game. Several freshmen stood out in the game. Peter Woods finished with 7 tackles, a sack, tackle for loss, and blocked extra point in his debut in a Clemson uniform while Stephilylan Green racked up 4 tackles, a sack and 2 tackles for loss and Khalil Barnes scored the game-winning touchdown for the White team with an interception returned for a touchdown.

