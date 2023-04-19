CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: 2023 Clemson spring game highlights

WATCH: 2023 Clemson spring game highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 19, Wed 10:02

Check out highlights of Clemson's 2023 Orange and White game in the video below:

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers took the field in Death Valley for their annual Orange and White spring football game. This game marked the end of Spring practices, and gave 50,000 fans a glimpse of what they can expect to see in the fall. Cade Klubnik came out on fire, completing 8 of his first 9 passes on his way to an 18-33, 190 yard passing performance.

Defense may have been the story, however, as the two teams combined for 7 sacks and 4 interceptions in the game. Several freshmen stood out in the game. Peter Woods finished with 7 tackles, a sack, tackle for loss, and blocked extra point in his debut in a Clemson uniform while Stephilylan Green racked up 4 tackles, a sack and 2 tackles for loss and Khalil Barnes scored the game-winning touchdown for the White team with an interception returned for a touchdown.

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ESPN win projections for Clemson’s 2023 football schedule
ESPN win projections for Clemson’s 2023 football schedule
WATCH: 2023 Clemson spring game highlights
WATCH: 2023 Clemson spring game highlights
Three Tigers projected in first round by ESPN's Kiper and McShay mock draft
Three Tigers projected in first round by ESPN's Kiper and McShay mock draft
No. 6 Tigers shut out Eagles
No. 6 Tigers shut out Eagles
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week