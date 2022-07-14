WATCH: 2021 Clemson Football extended season highlights (over two hours)

DJU is one of three Clemson players headed to the ACC Media Day
DJU is one of three Clemson players headed to the ACC Media Day

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 14, Thu 10:28

Check out 2021 Clemson extended season highlights that lasts over two hours to get you ready for the upcoming season.

Video Description: The 2021 Clemson football season featured a return to normalcy as Dabo Swinney's program once again played before packed Death Valley crowds. And while the Tigers largely left the tumult of 2020 behind, they nonetheless faced new challenges while integrating contributors into new roles and watching both coordinators become hot commodities on college football's coaching carousel. For the first time in five seasons, the Tigers took the field without Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne in the backfield, and the offense gradually found its footing via a powerful rushing attack led by a trio of young running backs in Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, and Phil Mafah.

