WATCH: 2 Right Turns with Bryant Wesco, TJ Moore after two TDs in Death Valley debut
2024 Sep 12 12:20-
Clemson football's '2 Right Turns' podcast returned this week featuring a
Tajh Boyd talking with freshman standouts
T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco, who each scored in their Death Valley debut in the 66-20 win over App State:
Y'all thought we forgot about the pod!? Brand new 2 Right Turns with @tjmoore305 & @Bryantwesco19 drops at midnight! 🐅🎙️ pic.twitter.com/anXFH13Qmd— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 12, 2024
In our @NFLFilms era. 🎥@tjmoore305 x @CadeKlubnikQB pic.twitter.com/x3uZc3gN4x— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 12, 2024
