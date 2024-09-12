BREAKING

TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco joined Tajh Boyd on the 2 Right Turns podcast this week.
WATCH: 2 Right Turns with Bryant Wesco, TJ Moore after two TDs in Death Valley debut
by - 2024 Sep 12 12:20

Clemson football's '2 Right Turns' podcast returned this week featuring a Tajh Boyd talking with freshman standouts T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco, who each scored in their Death Valley debut in the 66-20 win over App State:

