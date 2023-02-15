CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Vegas odds on Trevor Lawrence winning MVP next season
Trevor Lawrence played well in his sophomore season (without Urban Meyer).

'T-Law' threw for 4,100 yards with 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, leading his Jaguars to the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

Lawrence should get better and better on the field as long as he has some playmakers to throw to in the coming years.

Vegas agrees, as he is tied for the seventh-best MVP odds for next season (+1600) behind only Josh Allen (+700), Joe Burrow (+700), Patrick Mahomes (+700), Justin Herbert (+900), Tua Tagovailoa (+1200), and Jalen Hurts (+1200).

Former Tiger Deshaun Watson was listed at +2500 odds of raising the MVP trophy.

