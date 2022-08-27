Vegas odds on first ACC coach to be fired

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

College Football is back!

Today's ACC schedule kicks off with Duquesne at Florida State (5 pm/ACCN) and Florida A&M at North Carolina (8:15 pm/ACCN).

They are not the most exciting games, but it's good to have college football on television again.

Vegas released their latest odds on the first ACC firing of a head coach this season as there usually is a team or two that will have a trainwreck of a season.

The hot seat starts with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers with +200 odds, followed by GT's Geoff Collins (+220), FSU's Mike Norvell (+275), and Louisville's Scott Satterfield (+500).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was tied with Wake Forest's Dave Clawson with the lowest chance of being fired at +6600.

Check out the ACC head coach odds below:

Dino Babers (Syracuse) +200

Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech) +225

Mike Norvell (Florida State) +275

Scott Satterfield (Louisville) +500

Mack Brown (North Carolina) +700

Jeff Hafley (Boston College) +2500

Mario Cristobal (Miami) +2500

Brent Pry (Virginia Tech) +5000

Dave Doeren (NC State) +5000

Mike Elko (Duke) +5000

Pat Narduzzi (Pittsburgh) +5000

Tony Elliott (Virginia) +5000

Dabo Swinney (Clemson) +6600

Dave Clawson (Wake Forest) +6600

(66/1)