Vegas odds on first ACC coach to be fired
|2022 Aug 27, Sat 14:31- -
College Football is back!
Today's ACC schedule kicks off with Duquesne at Florida State (5 pm/ACCN) and Florida A&M at North Carolina (8:15 pm/ACCN).
They are not the most exciting games, but it's good to have college football on television again.
Vegas released their latest odds on the first ACC firing of a head coach this season as there usually is a team or two that will have a trainwreck of a season.
The hot seat starts with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers with +200 odds, followed by GT's Geoff Collins (+220), FSU's Mike Norvell (+275), and Louisville's Scott Satterfield (+500).
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was tied with Wake Forest's Dave Clawson with the lowest chance of being fired at +6600.
Check out the ACC head coach odds below:
Dino Babers (Syracuse) +200
Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech) +225
Mike Norvell (Florida State) +275
Scott Satterfield (Louisville) +500
Mack Brown (North Carolina) +700
Jeff Hafley (Boston College) +2500
Mario Cristobal (Miami) +2500
Brent Pry (Virginia Tech) +5000
Dave Doeren (NC State) +5000
Mike Elko (Duke) +5000
Pat Narduzzi (Pittsburgh) +5000
Tony Elliott (Virginia) +5000
Dabo Swinney (Clemson) +6600
Dave Clawson (Wake Forest) +6600
(66/1)