Vegas odds on DeAndre Hopkins' next NFL team

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The NFL offseason is often filled with rumors and speculation about player movement, and this year is no different. One player who has found himself at the center of trade talks is DeAndre Hopkins, the talented wide receiver and former Clemson standout. Multiple reports suggest that the Arizona Cardinals are considering trading Hopkins. However, any potential trade would require Hopkins' approval, as he reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract. The Cardinals may be looking to move Hopkins in order to address other needs on their roster or to potentially free up cap space. Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro receiver, still has over $34 million left on his current contract, which runs for two more years. Despite missing some games due to injury this past season, Hopkins managed to accumulate 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns over nine games. As always, where there is speculation, there are odds. Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson has released odds on where DeAndre Hopkins could potentially land in 2023. According to the odds, the Cardinals are still the frontrunners to retain Hopkins, with a 33.3% chance of him staying in Arizona. The Chiefs, known for their high-powered offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have the second-highest odds of acquiring Hopkins at 25%. The Panthers and Bears both share the same odds at 15.4%, indicating that they are also potential landing spots for the star receiver. The Lions, Patriots, and Bills round out the odds, with each team considered less likely to acquire Hopkins, but not completely ruled out. Finally, there is the "Field" option, which encompasses all other teams not specifically mentioned in the odds, giving them a 4.8% chance of securing Hopkins' services. Let's take a look at list of Vegas odds: Arizona Cardinals +200 (33.3%) Kansas City Chiefs +300 (25%) Carolina Panthers +550 (15.4%) Chicago Bears +550 (15.4%) Detroit Lions +750 (11.8%) New England Patriots +1200 (7.7%) Buffalo Bills +1500 (6.3%) The Field +2000 (4.8%)

