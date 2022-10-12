Vegas odds on Clemson football winning ACC title

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 4 Clemson has been rolling in 2022 with an impressive 6-0 overall start, including a 4-0 ACC record.

BetOnline released their ACC title odds Wednesday and had Clemson on top with 2/5 odds, followed by North Carolina (6/1), Syracuse (16/1), Pittsburgh (18/1), and Wake Forest (22/1).

Other team odds farther down the list include Miami (33/1), North Carolina State (40/1), Florida State (66/1), Georgia Tech (66/1), Duke (100/1), Virginia Tech (250/1), Louisville (500/1), Boston College (1000/1) and Virginia (1000/1).

If Clemson can grab the road win against Florida State and then beat a possible undefeated team in Syracuse next weekend at home, the ACC Atlantic crown will likely be wrapped up early this season.

However, Dabo Swinney and his team will just focus on one game at a time and not get caught up in watching the standings in October.

It's nearly impossible to predict what will happen in the wild ACC Coastal division, but UNC looks to be the team to beat right now.