CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Vegas odds on Clemson football winning ACC title

Vegas odds on Clemson football winning ACC title
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 12, Wed 12:31

No. 4 Clemson has been rolling in 2022 with an impressive 6-0 overall start, including a 4-0 ACC record.

BetOnline released their ACC title odds Wednesday and had Clemson on top with 2/5 odds, followed by North Carolina (6/1), Syracuse (16/1), Pittsburgh (18/1), and Wake Forest (22/1).

Other team odds farther down the list include Miami (33/1), North Carolina State (40/1), Florida State (66/1), Georgia Tech (66/1), Duke (100/1), Virginia Tech (250/1), Louisville (500/1), Boston College (1000/1) and Virginia (1000/1).

If Clemson can grab the road win against Florida State and then beat a possible undefeated team in Syracuse next weekend at home, the ACC Atlantic crown will likely be wrapped up early this season.

However, Dabo Swinney and his team will just focus on one game at a time and not get caught up in watching the standings in October.

It's nearly impossible to predict what will happen in the wild ACC Coastal division, but UNC looks to be the team to beat right now.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Florida State projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Florida State projections
Where Clemson ranks among college football's undefeated this season
Where Clemson ranks among college football's undefeated this season
Vegas odds on Clemson football winning ACC title
Vegas odds on Clemson football winning ACC title
No. 18 Clemson falls to UNCG at home
No. 18 Clemson falls to UNCG at home
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest