Vegas odds on Clemson football winning ACC title
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 6, Thu 10:38

Clemson is certainly in the driver's seat in the ACC after an impressive 5-0 start to the 2021 season.

BetOnline released their ACC title odds recently and had Clemson on top with 2/5 odds, followed by Miami (9/1), North Carolina (9/1), and Florida State (14/1).

Other team odds farther down the list include Syracuse (16/1), NC State (20/1), Pittsburgh (28/1), Wake Forest (28/1), Duke (40/1), Virginia Tech (100/1), Louisville (150/1), Virginia (250/1), Georgia Tech (350/1) and Boston College (500/1).

The Tigers' upcoming foe BC has a ridiculously high odds at 500-1, which means Vegas doesn't think they have any shot of running the table in the ACC.

Vegas odds on Clemson football winning ACC title
