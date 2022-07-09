Clemson is the favorite to win the ACC
Vegas odds on Clemson football winning ACC title
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 9, Sat 09:04

Clemson is still the top dog in the ACC according to Vegas.

BetOnline released their ACC title odds recently and had Clemson on top with 10/13 odds followed by Miami (5/1), North Carolina State (7/1), and Pittsburgh (10/1).

Other team odds farther down the list include Wake Forest (18/1), Florida State (20/1), North Carolina (25/1), Virginia (25/1), Boston College (40/1), Louisville (50/1), Virginia Tech (66/1), Georgia Tech (125/1), Syracuse (150/1), and Duke (500/1).

For you get rich quick people, Duke's 500-to-1 odds won't be the way to filthy riches, but it's a pretty impressive lack of respect for the Dookies.

