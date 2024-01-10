|
Vegas odds on Alabama's next head coach
Shockwaves went through college football as Alabama head coach Nick Saban has reportedly decided to retire after 17 seasons at Alabama.
Here are the current Vegas odds on the next Alabama coach, courtesy of BetOnline: Dan Lanning 3/1 Dabo Swinney 4/1 Lane Kiffin 5/1 Deion Sanders 6/1 Kalen DeBoer 6/1 Pat Shurmur 9/1 Urban Meyer 10/1 Billy Napier 14/1 Derek Dooley 14/1 Mike Norvell 16/1 Ryan Day 20/1 DeMeco Ryans 22/1 Marcus Freeman 22/1 James Franklin 25/1 Sherrone Moore 25/1 Mike Shula 28/1 Steve Sarkisian 35/1 Will Muschamp 40/1 Mario Cristobal 50/1 Mike Vrabel 50/1 Dan Quinn 66/1 Brian Daboll 75/1 Butch Jones 75/1 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix 75/1 Major Applewhite 75/1 Tommy Rees 75/1 Bill Belichick 80/1 Bill O'Brien 80/1 Pete Carroll 80/1 Adam Gase 100/1 Greg McElroy 100/1 Jason Garrett 100/1 Jim Harbaugh 100/1 Jimbo Fisher 100/1 Ken Whisenhunt 100/1 Kirby Smart 100/1
