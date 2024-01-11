Vegas odds on Alabama's next coach after Dan Lanning stays put at Oregon

There were erroneous reports that frontrunner Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was in Tuscaloosa last night, ready to accept the job. However, that was proved false as he was home with his family watching a movie.

On Thursday, he posted a video on X stating that he was happy in Oregon and not looking to move his family.

Therefore, he is obviously no longer the lead candidate for the Alabama job, according to Vegas.

Check out the latest odds below as of Thursday afternoon:

