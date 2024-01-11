CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Mike Norvell has the second-highest odds for the Alabama job (Melina Myers - USA Today Sports)

Vegas odds on Alabama's next coach after Dan Lanning stays put at Oregon
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jan 11 15:24

Fans of College Football have been captivated to see who will fill the vacancy of head coach at Alabama after the sudden retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban.

There were erroneous reports that frontrunner Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was in Tuscaloosa last night, ready to accept the job. However, that was proved false as he was home with his family watching a movie.

On Thursday, he posted a video on X stating that he was happy in Oregon and not looking to move his family.

Therefore, he is obviously no longer the lead candidate for the Alabama job, according to Vegas.

Check out the latest odds below as of Thursday afternoon:

Kalen DeBoer 10/11

Mike Norvell 3/2

Steve Sarkisian 2/1

Dan Lanning 7/2

Lane Kiffin 5/1

Dabo Swinney 25/1

Deion Sanders 33/1

Marcus Freeman 40/1

Sherrone Moore 40/1

Urban Meyer 40/1

Bill O'Brien 50/1

Billy Napier 50/1

Glenn Schumann 50/1

James Franklin 50/1

Kirby Smart 50/1

Mario Cristobal 50/1

Mike Vrabel 50/1

Pat Shurmur 50/1

Ryan Day 50/1

Will Muschamp 50/1

Mike Shula 60/1

Brian Daboll 66/1

Curt Cignetti 66/1

Dan Quinn 66/1

DeMeco Ryans 66/1

Derek Dooley 66/1

Bob Stoops 80/1

Pete Carroll 80/1

Tommy Rees 80/1

Bill Belichick 100/1

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix 100/1

Jason Garrett 100/1

Jimbo Fisher 100/1

Ken Whisenhunt 100/1

Butch Jones 125/1

Jim Harbaugh 125/1

Major Applewhite 125/1

Adam Gase 150/1

Greg McElroy 150/1

