Vegas line moves for Clemson-GT

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game featuring No. 4 Clemson and rival Georgia Tech will start up tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Interestingly, there has been some movement in the betting line today as Clemson is now as high as a 24.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets in some betting services, such as Fan Duel.

The line opened up at 21.5 points.

What is causing this upswing in money coming in for the Tigers?

Not sure, but it should be interesting to watch it all unfold as the nationally televised matchup is finally going to kick off after a long off-season wait.

ICYMI: TigerNet's predictions for Clemson-GT