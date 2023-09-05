Updated postseason projections for Clemson after loss at Duke

Playoff picks were few and far between for Dabo Swinney's Tigers preseason, which Clemson's CFP odds dropped from 18/1 to 75/1 after Monday's 28-7 loss at Duke, but there were several New Year's Six bowl picks.

That kind of postseason is not called for now.

One ESPN projection sets up an intriguing meeting with DJ Uiagalelei and Oregon State in the San Diego-based Holiday Bowl, while another has Clemson heading to Tampa for a rematch with Tennessee in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN, has an all Tigers battle in Jacksonville with Clemson-Auburn in the Gator Bowl, installing the SEC Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm picks Tampa for the destination, which would be a third different postseason Florida site in three seasons, and a meeting with Texas A&M.

Palm slotted Florida State up into the CFP projections.

"College football can be a fickle game sometimes," Palm said. "Clemson's variety of mind-numbing miscues turned what would have been a tough road win into a Duke rout. While we do not overreact to Week 1 results, it is not quite an overreaction to say that Clemson does not look like a team ready to challenge Florida State in the ACC.

"That means FSU is now projected to be an undefeated ACC champion (going to the Rose Bowl to face Michigan)."