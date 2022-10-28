Updated Playoff and season projections for Clemson through eight weeks

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson has put eight in weeks of unbeaten work and now gets the weekend off to watch the rest of college football's contenders sweat out their Playoff chances.

By ESPN's Playoff Predictor, Clemson (62%) is third only behind Ohio State (81) and Georgia (69) for CFP chances currently. With a 13-0 run, those chances move up to 97%. Clemson is given an 85% or better to roll through the final home slate of Louisville (85), Miami (91) and South Carolina (89) and a 71% shot at Notre Dame next week.

ESPN's FPI gives the Tigers a 99.7% shot to win the Atlantic Division and an 81.7% chance to win the league, which are both FBS highs for any team seeking a division or conference title. Clemson is given the third-best chance to make the Playoff there as well (61%) despite being ranked No. 7 in the FPI currently.

FiveThirtyEight has Clemson tied with Georgia for the top CFP shot (61%) and those chances jump to 70% with a win at Notre Dame.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm expects Clemson to be No. 4 in next week's first release of the Playoff rankings and sees the Tigers moving up to No. 3 by season's end to face Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal.

ESPN has predictions for both Clemson versus Georgia in the Peach Bowl and Clemson against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Brett McMurphy at the Action Network also has a Clemson-Ohio State semifinal in the desert and that site projects the Tigers as a 13-point underdog currently. ESPN's SP+ sees that particular matchup as about a 12-point spread to what it sees as a No. 1 Ohio State currently.

Clemson made the Playoff each season from 2015-20 before a 10-3 campaign in 2021. Dabo Swinney's Tigers have made the national title game four times in that span and won twice.