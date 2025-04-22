Updated NFL draft grades and analysis on Clemson prospect hopefuls

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The Athletic recently released its "The Beast" comprehensive NFL draft guide from analyst Dane Brugler, which assessed grades for all Tigers likely for NFL draft selection this week. For Clemson's class, the grades aren't particularly glowing, but five prospects have at least some draft-round assessment on them. Linebacker Barrett Carter paces the group as the No. 9-rated linebacker with a fourth-round grade, which would mean a Day 3 selection come Saturday: A three-year starter at Clemson, Carter lined up as a Mike linebacker in defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin’s scheme (he was originally recruited to play the “Cheetah” position that Isaiah Simmons popularized while with the Tigers). He rarely came off the field (59.4 defensive snaps per game the past three seasons) and posted steady production. A speedy run-and-hit athlete, Carter is one of the best open-field pursuit defenders in this draft class and has genuine sideline-to-sideline range. Though he tracks the ball well, he will run himself into roadblocks and needs to widen his vision and improve his take-on hands to avoid becoming Velcroed to blockers. Overall, Carter plays with the type of pursuit speed that can be weaponized as both a run defender and cover man, although he might be too reactionary and undersized for what some NFL schemes desire. At the very least, he will be lightning on special teams coverages while fighting for footing on the linebacker depth chart. Tight end Jake Briningstool is next up with a fifth-round grade: "With his stride and burst to eat up ground quickly, Briningstool is an athletic route runner, and he has the tracking and ball skills to work the seam or present a large target in the red zone. He needs to continue improving his play strength as a blocker, but he is effective on the move in split zones or wham opportunities, on which he can build momentum and finish. Overall, Briningstool is a tall, lean athlete who understands how to maximize his catch radius and offers enough competitiveness as a blocker to fight for playing time once on an NFL roster. He projects as an 'F' tight end, similar to Josh Whyle." Running back Phil Mafah is given a sixth-round grade: "Though he is more bulldozer than dancer between the tackles, Mafah patiently makes his reads to follow blocks and become a one-cut runner to open space. He will run through arm tackles and make some defensive backs look like speed bumps at the second level using his willingness to finish with physicality. Overall, Mafah is a big, strong downhill runner who lacks explosiveness to be a consistent perimeter runner but has the footwork and power to work between the tackles. He has the necessary skills to hold up his end of the bargain in a two-headed NFL backfield committee." The Athletic is lower on safety R.J. Mickens than some outlets with a seventh-round grade: "The son of an 11-year NFL veteran, Mickens grew up around the game, and it shows in the way he sees the field — especially when working from depth in the run game as a willing, secure tackler. In coverage, he is more smooth than sudden with his movements and trusts his instincts to lead him to the catch point. Overall, Mickens doesn’t consistently play up to his testing numbers, but he has a keen sense of football geometry and takes precise, physical angles to the football. He projects as a potential backup and special-teamer in the NFL." Guard Marcus Tate is projected a chance at a selection as well with a seventh-round grade: "Tate sets up quickly and efficiently in pass protection, although his ability to create movement and sustain in the run game must improve. He didn’t look the same down the stretch in 2024, and his ability to stay healthy and effective will be crucial if he is going to make it at the next level. Overall, Tate has an NFL frame with functional mobility and technique but must show he can overcome his questionable balance and body control in the run game. He will boost his chances if he can prove to coaches that he has versatility across the interior. He is expected to be full-go by training camp after January knee surgery." Defensive tackle Payton Page is assessed an undrafted free agent grade: "A four-star recruit, Page picked Clemson over North Carolina and Tennessee, then waited his turn to become a starter for the Tigers as a senior. After enrolling at Clemson weighing 395 pounds, Page became serious about nutrition — he has lost more than 100 pounds. He gets off the snap with bouncy quickness and the hand strength to force his way through a blocker’s shoulder. However, his pad level lowers his chances for quick sheds or counters, and he needs to find more ways to impact the pocket. Overall, Page spent most of college buried on the depth chart, but he flashed the type of potential on his senior tape that suggests there is more in his game than his production suggests." The NFL draft starts at 8 p.m. Thursday with the first round, continues Friday with rounds 2-3 and concludes Saturday with rounds 4-7, all airing on ESPN networks and NFL Network.

