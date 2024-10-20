Updated Coaches Poll ranking for Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson maintained its spot in the latest Coaches Poll. The Tigers are No. 9 still, getting jumped by Tennessee to stay in place. Just one team in the immediate area (within five spots) of Clemson's previous ranking lost over the weekend, with No. 7 Alabama falling at Tennessee, 24-17. Going into Week 9, there are seven unbeaten teams in the traditional 'Power' leagues remaining, and there are another 14 with just one loss from those same leagues (plus Notre Dame). Miami leads the ACC at No. 5, while Oregon surged to the top spot with 51 of 53 first-place votes after Texas fell to new No. 2 Georgia (Texas dropped to No. 6). Clemson dropped two places in ESPN's SP+ metric to No. 13, moving up two spots on offense (9th) and dropping seven on defense (27th). The Tigers are also down two with the ESPN Football Power Index to No. 13, but rated by efficiency, Clemson is seventh overall with a No. 5 offense, No. 16 defense and No. 123 special teams group. The first College Football Playoff committee ranking comes on Nov. 5 and runs through the final placements the Sunday after the conference championship games (Dec. 8). Coaches Poll - 10/20 1. Oregon (51) 2. Georgia (2) 3. Penn State 4. Ohio State 5. Miami 6. Texas 7. LSU 8. Tennessee 9. Clemson 10. Iowa State 11. Notre Dame 12. BYU 13. Indiana 14. Texas A&M 15. Alabama 16. Kansas State 17. Missouri 18. Ole Miss 19. Boise State 20. Pitt 21. SMU 23. Army 24. Navy 25. Vanderbilt Schools Dropped Out No. 22 Michigan; No. 25 Nebraska; Others Receiving Votes UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1; List Of Voters The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2024 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Major Applewhite, South Alabama; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Bob Chesney, James Madison; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Willie Fritz, Houston; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; GJ Kinne, Texas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Dan Lanning, Oregon; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Bronco Mendenhall, New Mexico; Jeff Monken, Army; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Gerad Parker, Troy; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Tulane; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio.

