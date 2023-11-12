Updated Clemson bowl projections after clinching postseason spot

Where might they land for bowl season?

ESPN’s bowl predictors are split with one picking a spot in Jacksonville’s Gator Bowl on Dec. 29, versus Kentucky, and another sending Clemson to El Paso and the Sun Bowl later on Dec. 29 versus DJ Uiagalelei and Oregon State.

CBS Sports also predicts a Clemson-Oregon State meeting but in San Diego’s Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27.

247Sports also picks a San Diego destination for Clemson, but with a meeting of the Riley brothers with Lincoln’s Trojans facing Garrett’s Tigers.

“How many opt-outs would happen if these two preseason titans met in the postseason?” Crawford said. “The Trojans and Tigers have only met once, that coming in 1966. Clemson seems to have found its rhythm since a wretched start with consecutive wins over Notre Dame and Georgia Tech and may get a chance to send arch rival South Carolina home for the holidays later this month if the Gamecocks come into the Palmetto Bowl at 5-6 overall under Shane Beamer.”

Clemson has never appeared in the Sun Bowl or the Holiday Bowl, but it did play in the Gator Bowl last in the 2009 season.

Full ACC bowl schedule

Bowl Game Game Date Game Time (ET) Network Matchup

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Fri., Dec. 22, 2023 6:30 p.m. ESPN TBD

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Sat., Dec. 23, 2023 Noon ABC TBD

Military Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 2:00 p.m. ESPN TBD

Duke's Mayo Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 5:30 p.m. ESPN TBD

SDCUU Holiday Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 8:00 p.m. FOX TBD

Wasabi Fenway Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 11:00 a.m. ESPN TBD

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 2:15 p.m. ESPN TBD

Pop-Tarts Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 5:45 p.m. ESPN TBD

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Fri., Dec. 29, 2023 Noon ESPN TBD

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fri., Dec. 29, 2023 2:00 p.m. CBS TBD

Reliaquest Bowl Mon., Jan. 1, 2024 Noon ESPN2 TBD