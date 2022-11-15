Upcoming ACC schedule and notes

Saturday, Nov. 19, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Duke (7-3, 4-2) at Pitt (6-4, 3-3), Noon, ACCN, 133 or 193, 955

Series: Pitt leads series, 16-9; Last meeting: Pitt, 54-29 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Louisiana (5-5) at Florida State (7-3), Noon, RSN, 134 or 194, 956

Series: First Meeting

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

Virginia Tech (2-8) at Liberty (8-2), Noon, ESPN+, 119 or 207, 983

Series: Series tied, 1-1; Last meeting: Liberty, 38-35 (2000)

ESPN+: Matt Warner (play-by-play), Joe Jauch (analyst), Emily Austen (sideline)

Boston College (3-7) at Notre Dame (7-3), 2:30 p.m., NBC, 129, 129

Series: Notre Dame leads series, 17-9; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 45-31 (2020)

NBC: .Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Miami (5-5, 3-3) at Clemson (9-1, 7-0), 3:30 p.m., ESPN, 134 or 194, 956

Series: Tied, 6-6; Last meeting: Clemson, 42-17 (2020)

ESPN: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

NC State (7-3, 3-3) at Louisville (6-4, 3-4), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 99 or 204, 967

Series: Louisville leads series, 7-4; Last meeting: NC State, 28-13 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Coastal Carolina (9-1) at Virginia (3-7), 3:30 p.m., RSN, 119 or 207, 983

Series: First Meeting

RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Brian Jordan (analyst), Rebecca Fiorentino (sideline)

Georgia Tech (4-6, 3-4) at North Carolina (9-1, 6-0), 5:30 p.m., ESPN, 156 or 205, 968

Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 31-22-3; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 45-22 (2021)

ESPN: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline)

Syracuse (6-4, 3-3) at Wake Forest (6-4, 2-4), 8 p.m., ACCN, 133 or 193, 955

Series: Syracuse leads series, 6-5; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 40-37, ot, (2021)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)﻿

ACC Notes

Clemson (Atlantic Division) and North Carolina (Coastal Division) will meet in the 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC. For the 12th time in the 18-year history of the event, the ACC title game will be played in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.

North Carolina clinched the Coastal Division with a 36-34 win at Wake Forest (Nov. 12), while Clemson clinched the Atlantic Division on Nov. 5. This is the earliest the matchup has been set since 2017 when Miami and Clemson clinched on Nov. 11.

Including shared titles, Clemson has earned nine Atlantic Division titles – 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Clemson also earned an ACC Championship Berth in a 2020 when the league competed without divisions. Clemson has won 20 ACC titles, including six in a row from 2015-2020.

North Carolina won at least a share of the Coastal Division for the second time. In 2015, the No. 8 Tar Heels earned the Coastal Division title and faced No. 1 Clemson in the championship game, falling 45-37. Carolina has won five ACC titles, but the last came in 1980.

The ACC, which plays arguably the most difficult non-conference schedule in the country every season, has the second-most non-conference wins through 11 weeks.

The ACC has nine bowl eligible teams, which ties for the most of any conference.

Five conference games and four non-conference matchups highlight week 12 of the ACC football schedule.

Bowl eligible teams Duke and Pitt kick off Week 12 in Pittsburgh (Noon, RSN). The Panthers have won 10 of the last 11 meetings, including the last five. Duke’s most recent series win came in 2014 by a 51-48 score in double overtime. Duke and Pitt are each holding conference opponents to just 22.8 points per game.

A pair of non-conference games start at noon, including Louisiana at Florida State (RSN) and Virginia Tech at Liberty (ESPN+). Florida State, which has won three straight, leads the ACC in rushing offense and is second in total offense. The Seminoles have won three straight games by an average of 34 points. FSU is seeking its first eight-win season since 2016.

Following a thrilling come-from-behind win last week at NC State, Boston College travels to South Bend, Indiana, to face Notre Dame (2:30 p.m./NBC). The Eagles seek to snap an eight-game losing streak versus the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame won 45-31 two seasons ago in Chestnut Hill. Boston College’s most recent series win came in 2008. BC quarterback Emmett Morehead has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of the last two games.

Miami, which needs a win in one of its final two games to earn bowl eligibility, travels to Clemson Saturday (3:30 p.m./ESPN). Clemson has won the last three meetings between the schools by a combined score of 138-20, including a 42-17 win two seasons ago in Death Valley.

Louisville hosts NC State Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network. Louisville had won four of six games versus the Wolfpack since joining the ACC prior to last season’s meeting in Raleigh, but the Wolfpack tightened the series ledger with a 28-13 victory.

Virginia plays its final non-conference game of the season when the Cavaliers hosts Coastal Carolina. Saturday’s game will be the first-ever meeting between the programs and kicks off a three-game series.

Looking to keep its record unbeaten in conference action, North Carolina hosts Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The Yellow Jackets have won three of their last four meetings against the Tar Heels, including last season’s 45-22 victory at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Head coach Mack Brown can win his 100th career game at North Carolina. He won 158 games at Texas. Brown would be the only coach to win 100-plus games at multiple FBS schools.

In the prime time ACC Network game, Syracuse travels to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to face Wake Forest (8 p.m./ACCN). The Demon Deacons have won the last two series meetings, including last season’s 40-37 overtime victory.