Upcoming ACC schedule and notes

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 12, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5) at Duke (6-3, 3-2), Noon, RSN, 136 or 194, 956

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 19-10; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 48-17 (2021)

RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Rebecca Fiorentino (sideline)

Pitt (5-4, 2-3) at Virginia (3-6, 1-5), Noon, ACCN, 135 or 193, 955

Series: Pitt leads series, 9-4; Last meeting: Pitt, 48-38 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Boston College (2-7, 1-5) at NC State (7-2, 3-2), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 81, 81

Series: Boston College leads series, 10-8; Last meeting: NC State, 33-7 (2021)

ACCN: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Louisville (6-3, 3-3) at Clemson (8-1, 6-0), 3:30 p.m., ESPN, 135 or 193, 955

Series: Clemson leads series, 7-0; Last meeting: Clemson, 30-24 (2021)

ESPN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Miami (4-5, 2-3) at Georgia Tech (4-5, 3-3), 3:30 p.m., RSN, 136 or 194, 956

Series: Tied, 13-13; Last meeting: Miami, 33-30 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

North Carolina (8-1, 5-0) at Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2, 135 or 193, 955

Series: North Carolina leads series, 71-36-2; Last meeting: North Carolina, 58-55 (2021)

ESPN2: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Florida State (6-3, 4-3) at Syracuse (6-3, 3-2), 8 p.m., ACCN, 136 or 194, 956

Series: Florida State leads series, 12-2; Last meeting: Florida State, 33-30 (2022)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

ACC Notes

The ACC, which plays arguably the most difficult non-conference schedule in the country every season, has the second-most non-conference wins through 10 weeks.

The ACC has 31 wins against teams with a .500 record-or-better, which ranks tied for second among all Power 5 conferences.

The ACC has the best non-conference opponents record (by win total) of any Power 5 conference.

The top six teams in the ACC's Atlantic Division are all 6-3 or better and are 18-2 against non-conference opponents.

The ACC has the most wins (3) over non-conference opponents currently ranked in the AP Top 25 than any other league. Florida State won at LSU (now ranked 15th), Louisville won at UCF (now ranked 25th) and Wake Forest won vs. Liberty (now ranked 23rd).

Seventeen of the ACC’s 39 conference games this season have been decided by seven points or fewer.

There are two different scenarios under which North Carolina can clinch the Coastal Division Saturday:

1) A win at Wake Forest OR

2) A Georgia Tech loss to Miami AND a Duke loss to Virginia Tech. Both of those games will likely be finished prior to kickoff of the North Carolina-Wake Forest game.

Clemson clinched the Atlantic Division last week. The Tigers have won eight Atlantic Division titles and were also in the ACC Football Championship Game as the No. 2 seed in 2020 when the league played without divisions.

For the first, and only time this season, all 14 ACC teams play conference games in Week 11.

Led by standout QB Riley Leonard, Duke looks to continue its winning ways Saturday vs. Virginia Tech (Noon/RSN). However, Virginia Tech has won five of the last six meetings versus the Blue Devils, including last season’s 48-17 victory in Blacksburg. Duke’s three road wins at Virginia Tech in 2013, 2015 and 2019 are its only ones in ACC play versus the Hokies, who are 15-3 in league games versus Duke and have won nine of 11 all-time in Durham. Leonard leads the Blue Devils in passing and rushing. Duke, which was 108th nationally in turnover margin last season, is second in the ACC and third in the nation in turnover margin this year. Duke is first in the country with 15 fumble recoveries on the year.

Pitt looks to earn bowl eligibility on Saturday when it travels to Virginia (Noon/ACCN). Pitt has won six of eight meetings with the Cavaliers since joining the ACC. The programs first met in 1953 (a 26-0 Pitt win in Charlottesville) and played a total of five times prior to Pitt joining the ACC in 2013, including a 23-16 Virginia win in the 2003 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda is fourth in the country in rushing yards per game (135.8 ypg).

With freshman MJ Morris firmly cemented as the new starting QB, NC State plays host to Boston College Saturday (3:30 p.m./ACCN). NC State’s road victory last season in Chestnut Hill trimmed the Eagles’ edge in games versus the Wolfpack since joining the ACC to 9-7. NC State is 6-4 versus the Eagles in Raleigh. The Wolfpack lead the ACC is scoring defense, rushing defense, pass efficiency defense and interceptions.

Clemson faces Louisville on Saturday (3:30 p.m./ESPN), who is looking to extend its current four-game win streak. The Tigers own an unblemished record against the Cardinals, with all seven meetings coming since Louisville joined the ACC in 2014. The Cardinals led for much of last year’s game in Louisville, but QB DJ Uiagalelei’s 8-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left in the game gave Clemson is first lead before the Tiger defense made a goal-line stand to seal a 30-24 victory. Louisville is sixth in the country in turnover margin and lead the nation with 24 turnovers gained.

Both Miami and Georgia Tech, who face each other Saturday (3:30 p.m./RSN) need wins in two of their next three games for bowl eligibility. Miami ended a two-game losing skid versus the Yellow Jackets with a 33-30 victory at Miami Gardens late last season. QB Tyler Van Dyke passed for 389 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes, who had dropped their two previous meetings to Georgia Tech by a total of 13 points, including a 27-21 decision in their most recent trip Atlanta in 2018.

North Carolina can clinch the Coastal Division with a win over Wake Forest Saturday (7:30 p.m./ESPN2) in Winston-Salem. The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons have potential to wage an offensive firefight for the third straight year. UNC won the previous two years in Chapel Hill by scores of 59-53 and 58-55, wiping out three touchdown deficits in the third quarter on both occasions. Saturday’s game features two of the nation’s top quarterbacks in UNC’s Drake Maye and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman. North Carolina and Wake Forest rank 1-2 in scoring offense.

A busy day of ACC action concludes Saturday night when Syracuse welcomes Florida State to the JMA Wireless Dome (8 p.m./ACCN). Ryan Fitzgerald’s 34-yard field goal as time expired lifted FSU to a 33-30 win last season. FSU has won 12 of the last 13 meetings between the teams. Florida State leads the league in rushing defense and is second in total defense, while Syracuse ranks first in total defense.

Eight ACC teams - Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest - have secured bowl eligibility. Pitt (5-4) can earn bowl eligibility with a win at Virginia this weekend. The ACC has earned at least six bowl bids in 22 consecutive seasons. Not including the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the ACC has sent at least 10 teams to a bowl every year since 2016. Since 2013, the ACC is second among all conferences with 91 postseason appearances.

Four ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Nov. 6) – No. 12 Clemson, No. 15 North Carolina, No. 17 NC State and No. 25 Florida State. Wake Forest and Louisville are receiving votes. No. 17 NC State has been ranked in 16 consecutive AP polls, the Wolfpack’s longest streak since it was in 22 consecutive polls from Sept. 1992-Sept. 1993.

Clemson’s 38-game home winning streak is the longest in ACC history. The previous was Florida State’s 37-game streak (1992-2001). No current Tigers have lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

NC State has the sixth-longest active home win streak at 16 games. North Carolina’s 5-game road win streak is the second-longest active streak in the nation. Georgia has won nine straight on the road and Michigan has also won five.