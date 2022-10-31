Upcoming ACC schedule and notes

Press Release by

Friday, Nov. 4, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Duke (5-3, 2-2) at Boston College (2-6, 1-4), 7 p.m., ESPN2, 83, 83

Series: Boston College leads series, 5-3; Last meeting: Boston College, 26-6 (2020)

ESPN2: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Saturday, Nov. 5, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

No. 17/15 North Carolina (7-1, 4-0) at Virginia (3-5, 1-4), Noon, ACCN, 134 or 194, 956

Series: North Carolina leads series, 64-58-4; Last meeting: North Carolina, 59-39 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-3) at Virginia Tech (2-6, 1-4), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 111 or 203, 966

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 11-7; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 26-17 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

No. 22/22 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pitt (4-4, 1-3), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 134 or 194, 956

Series: Pitt leads series, 42-31-3; Last meeting: Pitt, 31-14 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

No. 5/5 Clemson (8-0) at Notre Dame (5-3) , 7:30 p.m., NBC, 129, 129

Series: Clemson leads series, 4-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 30-14 (2021)

NBC: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Florida State (5-3, 3-3) at Miami (4-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 111 or 203, 966

Series: Miami leads series, 35-31; Last meeting: Florida State, 31-28 (2021)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

James Madison (5-2) at Louisville (5-3), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU, 106 or 201, 967

Series: First Meeting

ESPNU: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Mike Glennon (analyst)

No. 20/19 Wake Forest (6-2, 2-2) at No. 21/20 NC State (6-2, 2-2), 8 p.m., ACCN, 134 or 194, 956

Series: NC State leads series, 67-42-6; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 45-42 (2021)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

ACC Notes

The ACC, which plays arguably the most difficult non-conference schedule in the country every season, has the second-most non-conference wins through nine weeks.

The ACC has the most wins (3) over non-conference opponents currently ranked in the AP Top 25 than any other league. Florida State won at LSU (now ranked 15th), Louisville won at UCF (now ranked 25th) and Wake Forest won vs. Liberty (now ranked 23rd).

The ACC has 25 wins against teams with a .500 record-or-better, which ranks second among all Power 5 conferences.

The ACC’s Atlantic Division is the only division with four ranked AP teams. Those four teams are 13-1 against non-conference competition. The top six teams in the Atlantic Division all have a .500-or-better record and are 17-1 against non-conference opponents.

Fourteen of the ACC’s 33 conference games this season have been decided by 6 points or fewer.

Atlantic Division Clinch Scenario: Clemson (8-0, 6-0) will clinch the Atlantic Division this weekend if Syracuse loses at Pitt. The Tigers play a non-conference game this weekend at Notre Dame. Clemson has won seven Atlantic Division titles and was also in the ACC Football Championship Game as the No. 2 seed in 2020 when the league played without divisions.

Coastal Division Clinch Scenario: North Carolina (7-1, 4-0) is the only Coastal Division team that can clinch this weekend. For that to happen, North Carolina must beat Virginia to improve to 5-0 and Duke (Friday at Boston College), Georgia Tech (Saturday at Virginia Tech) and Miami (Saturday vs. Florida State) must all lose. North Carolina last won the Coastal Division in 2015 and faced Clemson in the championship, losing 45-37.

Seven conference games, including a Friday night prime time contest in Chestnut Hill, a ranked matchup of conference foes in Raleigh and two non-conference contests make up week 10 of the ACC schedule.

Seeking bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018, Duke travels to Boston College on Friday (7 p.m./ESPN2) looking for its sixth win of the season. A tightly contested series has seen the outcome decided by five points or fewer in five of the last six meetings. BC has won three of the five meetings between the teams since joining the conference, including a 26-6 victory at Duke in 2020, which was head coach Jeff Hafley’s debut. Duke is second in the ACC and 21st in the country in rushing yards per game.

No. 17 North Carolina kicks off Saturday’s ACC slate at Virginia (Noon/ACCN) in what is known as the “Oldest Rivalry in the South.” Saturday’s game will mark the 127th meeting between the programs and the 52nd in Charlottesville. UVA is 27-24 in previous home games versus the Tar Heels, while UNC holds an overall 36-31-1 edge in ACC play. North Carolina is averaging a league-best 41.8 points per game, while Virginia is holding opponents to 21.5 points.

Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech face off Saturday (12:30 p.m./RSN) with both teams looking to get back in the win column. Virginia Tech has won the last two series meetings between the Coastal Division teams, but the teams are 4-4 all-time in games played in Blacksburg, and the Yellow Jackets have won their last three visits to Lane Stadium. Only three games in the series since 2007 have been decided by double-digits, and seven of the 18 all-time meetings between the programs have been decided by six points or less.

No. 5 Clemson travels to Notre Dame for just the third time Saturday evening (7:30 p.m./NBC). This is the first meeting between the teams since the memorable 2020 season, when Notre Dame competed as an ACC football member during the COVID-19 pandemic. The squads split a pair of meetings, with the Fighting Irish winning the regular-season game at South Bend by a 47-40 score in double-overtime and Clemson claiming the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte, 30-14.

No. 22 Syracuse looks to stop a two-game losing streak when it travels to Pitt Saturday (3:30 p.m./ACCN). Pitt owns four consecutive wins over the Orange in the long-standing rivalry and has taken eight of nine ACC meetings.

Florida State can earn bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019 with a win over Miami on Saturday (7:30 p.m./ABC). The teams meet for the 67th time in the rivalry series which was first played in 1951. Florida State snapped a four-game losing streak versus the Hurricanes last season with a 31-28 win in Tallahassee with a dramatic closing drive for the winning touchdown.

In non-conference action, Louisville takes on James Madison, who is competing in FBS for the first time in 2022. Louisville is seeking its first four game win streak since the 2016 season. JMU won its first five games of the season and climbed to No. 25 in the AP poll before consecutive losses to Georgia Southern and Marshall. Louisville is undefeated against non-conference opponents this year, including a 20-14 win at UCF, who is now ranked in the AP poll.

No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 NC State meet for just the third time as ranked teams Saturday night at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. This is the 116th meeting in a rivalry that dates back to 1895 and has been played consecutively every year since 1910. The Demon Deacons have won four of the last five meetings.

Five ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Oct. 30). No. 5 Clemson leads the way and is joined by No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 Wake Forest, No. 21 NC State and No. 22 Syracuse. Florida State is receiving votes.

No. 5 Clemson leads a group of five ACC teams ranked among the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. The Tigers are joined by No. 15 North Carolina, No. 19 Wake Forest, No. 20 NC State and No. 22 Syracuse.

Five ACC teams - Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest - have secured bowl eligibility. Duke (5-3), Florida State (5-3) and Louisville (5-3) can all earn bowl eligibility with a win this weekend.