Upcoming ACC schedule and notes

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 27, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3) at No. 24/23 NC State (5-2, 1-2), 7:30 p.m., ESPN, 133 or 193, 955

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 28-18-4; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 45-24 (2020)

ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

Saturday, Oct. 29, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Boston College (2-5) at UConn (3-5), Noon, CBSSN, 136 or 201, 964

Series: Boston College leads series, 12-0-2; Last meeting: Boston College, 39-16 (2017)

CBSSN: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Sherree Burress (sideline)

Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2) at Florida State (4-3, 2-3), Noon, ACCN, 133 or 193, 955

Series: Florida State leads series, 14-11-1; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 16-13 (2020)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Jalyn Johnson (sideline)

Notre Dame (4-3) at No. 16/16 Syracuse (6-1), Noon, ABC, 134 or 194, 956

Series: Notre Dame leads series, 7-3; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 45-21 (2021)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Miami (3-4, 1-2) at Virginia (3-4, 1-3), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 108 or 202, 965

Series: Miami leads series, 11-8; Last meeting: Virginia, 30-28 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

No. 10/10 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) at Louisville (4-3, 2-3), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 133 or 193, 955

Series: Louisville leads series, 6-3; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 37-34 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Eric Mac Lain (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Pitt (4-3, 1-2) at No. 21/21 North Carolina (6-1, 3-0), 8 p.m., ACCN, 133 or 193, 955

Series: North Carolina leads series, 10-5; Last meeting: Pitt, 30-23, ot (2021)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Open: Clemson, Duke

ACC Notes

The ACC, which plays arguably the most difficult non-conference schedule in the country every season, has the second-most non-conference wins through eight weeks.

The ACC has 26 wins against teams with a .500 record-or-better, which ranks second among all Power 5 conferences.

The ACC’s Atlantic Division is 18-1 against non-conference opponents this season – best of any division in FBS – and is the only division with four AP ranked teams.

The ACC has five teams among SportSource Analytics top 25 teams - No. 2 Clemson, No. 9 Syracuse, No. 17 Wake Forest, No. 23 North Carolina and No. 25 Florida State. That ties for the most of any conference.

Twelve of the ACC’s 27 conference games this season have been decided by 6 points or fewer.

Five conference games, including a Thursday night prime time contest in Raleigh, and two non-conference matchups make up week nine of the ACC schedule. Four of the ACC’s five ranked teams are in action. No. 5 Clemson has an open week.

A cross-division contest between No. 24 NC State and Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium kicks off ACC action on Thursday (7:30 p.m./ESPN). The teams are meeting in Raleigh for the first time since time 2010. The Wolfpack claimed a 17-16 win in the first ACC meeting between the teams in Blacksburg in 2004. The Hokies have since won five straight in the series, which was first played in 1900. Both teams pride themselves on standout defensive play. NC State leads the ACC and ranks seventh in the country in interceptions and is second in the league and 14th in the nation in scoring defense.

Following an off week, Florida State looks to end its current three-game losing streak when it hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday (Noon/ACCN). Georgia Tech seeks its third consecutive win versus the Seminoles after winning the previous two matchups by a 22-16 score in 2015 (in Atlanta) and 16-13 at Tallahassee (2020). Florida State ranks second in the ACC and 13th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 175.0 yards per game through the air.

Two teams headed in opposite directions square off in Charlottesville when Virginia hosts Miami Saturday at Scott Stadium (12:30 p.m./RSN). Virginia earned its first ACC win last week over Georgia Tech, while Miami fell at home to Duke. Virginia’s eight sacks against the Yellow Jackets are the most of any team this season. Virginia and Miami have split the last four meetings in the series, including last year’s 30-28 UVA win at Miami Gardens.

No. 10 Wake Forest looks to keep pace in the Atlantic Division with a afternoon tilt at Louisville (3:30 p.m./ACCN). Led by Heisman candidate QB Sam Hartman, Wake Forest has one of the nation’s top offensive units, ranking second nationally in TD passes with 25, 10th in scoring offense at 41.4 ppg, and 19th in passing offense at 295.7 ypg. Louisville, which most recently knocked off Pitt and Virginia, is seeking its first three-game ACC win streak since 2017.

In the ACC Network prime time game, No. 21 North Carolina looks to take a stranglehold on the Coastal Division when it faces Pitt (8 p.m./ACCN). The Tar Heels are the only team without a loss in the Coastal Division. Carolina is eighth in the country in scoring offense and total offense. The Tar Heels have gained 500 yards or more of total offense in four of their first seven games. Pitt is coming off a loss at Louisville, but has won the last two games against UNC – both in overtime.

In non-conference action, Boston College travels to UConn early Saturday (Noon, CBSSN). BC is the third ACC opponent UConn has faced this season after losing to Syracuse at home and to NC State on the road in September.

No. 16 Syracuse plays host to Notre Dame (Noon/ABC) for the first time since 2003, when the Orange defeated the Fighting Irish by a 38-12 score. Notre Dame has won each of the last four meetings, including a 45-21 victory two seasons ago in South Bend. The teams played three games at neutral sites between 2014 and 2018.

Five ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Oct. 23). No. 5 Clemson leads the way and is joined by No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 16 Syracuse, No. 21 North Carolina and No. 24 NC State. Florida State received a vote.

No. 5 Clemson leads a group of five ACC teams ranked among the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. The Tigers are joined by No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 16 Syracuse, No. 21 North Carolina and No. 23 NC State. Pitt is receiving votes.

No. 10 Wake Forest has been ranked in the AP poll for a school-record 21 consecutive weeks - the longest active streak in the ACC. Wake Forest’s earned a top 10 ranking for the second time in as many seasons. Prior to the 2021 season, the Demon Deacons had not ever been ranked in the top 10.

Clemson’s 38-game home winning streak is the longest in ACC history. The previous was Florida State’s 37-game streak (1992-2001). No current Tigers have lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

Four ACC teams - Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse and Wake Forest - have secured bowl eligibility. The ACC has earned at least six bowl bids in 21 consecutive seasons.

Duke sophomore safety Brandon Johnson received National Defensive Player of the Week honors from the Walter Camp Foundation following the Blue Devils’ 45-21 win over Miami. Johnson spearheaded Duke’s defensive effort with a career-best and team-high nine tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one caused fumble and one interception return for a touchdown.

Clemson has been named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week as selected by the Football Writers Association of America, following the Tigers’ 27-21 win over Syracuse.

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman was chosen one of the eight Manning Award Stars of the Week and one of the Davey O’Brien Award’s Weekly Great 8 for his performance vs. Boston College. Hartman was 25-of-40 for 313 yards and five TDs, and also added a rushing touchdown in the Deacs' 43-15 win over the Eagles.