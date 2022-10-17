Upcoming ACC schedule and notes

Press Release by

Thursday, Oct. 20, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Virginia (2-4, 0-3) at Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN, 138 or 193, 955

Series: Series tied, 21-21-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 48-40 (2021)

ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

Saturday, Oct. 22, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

No. 14/14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at No. 5/5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0), Noon, ABC, 133 or 193, 955

Series: Clemson leads series, 8-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 17-14 (2021)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Duke (4-3, 1-2) at Miami (3-3, 1-1), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 108 or 204, 967

Series: Miami leads series, 15-4; Last meeting: Miami, 47-10 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

Boston College (2-4, 1-3) at No. 13/13 Wake Forest (5-1, 1-1), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 133 or 193, 955

Series: Wake Forest leads series, 14-12-2; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 41-10 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Pitt (4-2, 1-1) at Louisville (3-3, 1-3), 8 p.m., ACCN, 133 or 193, 955

Series: Louisville leads series, 10-8; Last meeting: Pitt, 23-20 (2020)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Open: Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech

ACC Notes

Five conference games make up week eight of the ACC schedule, which is highlighted by a matchup of undefeated ranked teams in the Atlantic Division. No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0) hosts No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) Saturday at noon on ABC in the only game in the country this week between unbeaten teams. It is the first time Clemson and Syracuse have faced each other when both teams are ranked.

The Clemson-Syracuse game matches two of the top quarterbacks in the country who enter the contest with similar statistics this season. Syracuse signal caller Garrett Shrader is averaging 289.0 total yards of offense, including 239.0 per game passing and 50.0 rushing. Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei is averaging 286.0 total yards of offense, including 237.9 passing and 48.1 rushing.

Clemson leads the series vs. Syracuse, 8-2, and is seeking its fifth consecutive victory against the Orange. This will be the eighth time in 11 meetings that Clemson has entered the game as a top 5 team. Last year, QB DJ Uiagalelei passed for 181 yards and one touchdown as the Tigers held off the Orange, 17-14, in the Dome. Clemson is tied with Florida State (1992-2001) with the longest ACC home win streak at 37 games and can stand alone with a win in Death Valley on Saturday.

The ACC slate kicks off on Thursday with Georgia Tech hosting Virginia (7:30 p.m./ESPN). The Yellow Jackets have won two in a row under interim head coach Brent Key and a win would keep them in Coastal Division contention. Virginia is seeking its first conference win of the season and has won two in a row over Georgia Tech.

Duke travels to Miami on Saturday for a key Coastal Division contest at 12:30 p.m. on RSN. Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for more than 350 yards in each of his last two games, including last week’s 351-yard performance in a win at Virginia Tech. Duke QB Riley Leonard had an outstanding game last week vs. North Carolina, throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 130 yards and a touchdown. This Saturday’s game will be the first between the teams at Miami Gardens since 2018, when Duke won by a 20-12 score.

No. 13 Wake Forest looks to stay in contention in the Atlantic Division when it hosts Boston College Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem (3:30 p.m./ACCN). The Demon Deacons, who have been ranked for 20 consecutive weeks - longest active streak in the ACC - won last year’s game in Chestnut Hill to clinch the Atlantic Division as QB Sam Hartman threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. Boston College has won on each of its three most previous trips to Winston-Salem, most recently 31-24 in 2018.

Coming off an open week for each team, Pitt travels to Louisville for a cross-division game in prime time on the ACC Network at 8 p.m. Pitt has won six of the last seven meetings versus Louisville, but Saturday will mark the first time since 2011 that the Cardinals have played host to the Panthers. Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda is fifth in the nation in rushing yards (138.3 ypg) and has rushed for 100-or-more yards in four of his last five games. Louisville QB Malik Cunningham missed the Virginia game with an injury, snapping a streak of 40 consecutive games played.

Five ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Oct. 16). No. 5 Clemson leads the way and is joined by No. 13 Wake Forest, No. 14 Syracuse, No. 22 North Carolina and No. 23 NC State. Florida State received a vote.

No. 5 Clemson leads a group of five ACC teams ranked among the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. The Tigers are joined by No. 13 Wake Forest, No. 14 Syracuse, No. 22 North Carolina and No. 23 NC State. Pitt is receiving votes.

No. 13 Wake Forest has been ranked in the AP poll for a school-record 20 consecutive weeks - the longest active streak in the ACC.

No. 14 Syracuse is ranked in the AP poll this year for the first time since 2019.

No. 22 North Carolina is ranked in the AP poll for the first time since appearing in the first four weeks of last year’s poll. The Tar Heels have been ranked in three consecutive seasons.

No. 23 NC State has been ranked in 14 consecutive AP polls, the Wolfpack’s longest streak since it was in 22 consecutive polls from Sept. 1992-Sept. 1993.

Three ACC teams - Clemson, Syracuse and North Carolina - have secured bowl eligibility. The ACC has earned at least six bowl bids in 21 consecutive seasons. Not including the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the ACC has sent at least 10 teams to a bowl every year since 2016. Since 2013, the ACC is second among all conferences with 91 postseason appearances.

Walter Camp National Player of the Week: Miami junior defensive tackle Akheem Mesidor recorded eight tackles (4 solo), including 3.5 quarterback sacks as Miami defeated Virginia Tech, 20-14. Mesidor led a Hurricane defense that allowed the Hokies to just 257 yards of total offense in the contest.

Ten ACC student-athletes have been named semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, announced by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF). The ACC tied for the most semifinalists among all conferences. Celebrating its 33rd year, the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Louisville’s Malik Cunningham is fifth in ACC history in career total offense. Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman is 8th and is 31 yards behind NC State’s Ryan Finley for seventh. Cunningham is also ranked second in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman ranks sixth in ACC history with 88 career touchdown passes. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence are tied for fifth with 90.