Upcoming ACC schedule and notes

Saturday, Oct. 8, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Louisville (2-3, 0-3) at Virginia (2-3, 0-2), Noon, ACCN, 113 or 193, 955

Series: Series tied, 5-5; Last meeting: Virginia, 34-33 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1) at Pitt (3-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 113 or 371, 955

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 11-10; Last meeting: Pitt, 28-7 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Duke (4-1, 1-0) at Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1), 4 p.m., RSN, 109 or 203, 966

Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 53-35-1; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 31-27 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Lauren Jbara (sideline)

North Carolina (4-1, 1-0) at Miami (2-2, 0-0), 4 p.m., ESPN2, 136 or 194, 956

Series: North Carolina leads series, 14-11; Last meeting: North Carolina, 45-42 (2021)

ESPN2: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Army (1-3) at No. 15/15 Wake Forest (4-1), 7:30 p.m., RSN, 136 or 202, 965

Series: Wake Forest leads series, 12-5; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 70-56 (2021)

RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Brian Jordan (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

No. 5/5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 99 or 205, 968

Series: Clemson leads series, 20-9-2l; Last meeting: Clemson, 19-13 (2021)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Florida State (4-1, 2-1) at No. 14/14 NC State (4-1, 0-1), 8 p.m., ACCN, 108 or 201, 964

Series: Florida State leads series, 27-15; Last meeting: NC State, 28-14 (2021)

ACCN: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Open: Syracuse

ACC Notes

Six conference games highlight week six of the ACC schedule, including five divisional games. In Atlantic Division action, Clemson plays at Boston College and Florida State travels to NC State. In Coastal Division games, Virginia Tech plays at Pitt, Georgia Tech hosts Duke and North Carolina travels to Miami. The lone cross-division game is Louisville at Virginia.

No. 5 Clemson and No. 22 Syracuse are two of the 16 remaining FBS undefeated teams in the country. Clemson is 5-0 for the seventh time in the last eight years, after a 30-20 win Saturday over No. 10 NC State. The Orange is 5-0 for the first time since 1987 and is off this week before facing the Wolfpack on Oct. 15.

Four ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Oct. 2). No. 5 Clemson leads the way and is joined by No. 14 NC State, No. 15 Wake Forest and No. 22 Syracuse. Florida State and North Carolina also received votes. No. 5 Clemson leads a group of four ACC teams ranked among the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. The Tigers are joined by No. 14 NC State, No. 15 Wake Forest and No. 21 Syracuse. Florida State, North Carolina, Duke and Pitt received votes.

Louisville at Virginia (Noon/ACCN) kicks off the weekend. Virginia’s one-point win at Louisville last season was the Cavaliers’ second straight versus the Cardinals and tied the series at 5-5. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong, who led a comeback from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit in last year’s game, is just one TD pass shy of tying Matt Schaub for the school career record of 56. Louisville’s Malik Cunningham is just three TDs shy of tying Lamar Jackson for the ACC record of rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Virginia Tech goes on the road to face Pitt on Saturday (3:30 p.m./ACCN) as both teams look to get back into the win column. The Panthers stand 5-4 in ACC play versus the Hokies since Pitt joined the conference in 2013. QB Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Pitt to a 28-7 victory last season in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech and Pitt rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in the ACC in total defense.

Resurgent Duke plays at Georgia Tech (4 p.m./RSN), which is coming off its first ACC win of the season. Georgia Tech is seeking a third consecutive win in the series, which has been played consecutively since 1933. It is the longest continuous rivalry on Georgia Tech’s schedule. Duke’s Riley Leonard is completing an ACC-best 72.0 percent of his passes, which is eighth nationally.

North Carolina travels to Miami for a key Coastal Division battle Saturday afternoon (4 p.m./ESPN2). North Carolina’s 45-42 win at Kenan Stadium last season left the Tar Heels with a 14-11 lead versus Miami in a series that was first played in 1946. UNC seeks to defeat the Hurricanes four consecutive years for the first time in series history. UNC QB Drake Maye is first nationally in points responsible for and second in total offense. Miami’s Key’Shawn Smith is second in the country, averaging 40.1 kickoff return yards.

In a rematch of last year’s high-scoring affair, Wake Forest hosts Army on Saturday evening (7:30 p.m./RSN). Wake Forest has won 10 of the last 11 versus the Black Knights, including last season’s 70-56 duel at West Point. QB Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five TDs, and ran for another score to lead the Demon Deacons. Hartman has 87 career touchdown passes.

Featured on ABC at 7:30 p.m. for the second straight Saturday evening, Clemson travels to Boston College looking to continue the nation’s longest active win streak (11). BC is coming off a gutty 34-33 win over Louisville that saw QB Phil Jurkovec throw for 304 yards and three TDs. Clemson holds a 13-4 edge since the Eagles joined the ACC, despite Boston College winning each of the first three conference matchups (2005-07). Clemson leads the country in red zone offense, converting all 28 opportunities this season.

NC State welcomes Florida State to Raleigh Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot. NC State has won four of its last five meetings versus the Seminoles, including last season’s 28-14 victory in Tallahassee. QB Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolfpack took a 14-0 lead by halftime and held off Florida State in the final two quarters. NC State ranks second in the league and 15th nationally in total defense (280.0 ypg). FSU quarterback Jordan Travis is eighth nationally, averaging 9.73 yards per pass attempt.

Clemson’s 37-game home winning streak matches Florida State’s 37-game streak (1992-2001) as the longest in ACC history. No current Tigers have lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

Louisville’s Malik Cunningham is fifth in ACC history in career total offense. Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman is 11th and is 76 yards behind North Carolina’s Sam Howell for ninth. Cunningham is also ranked second in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman ranks sixth in ACC history with 87 career touchdown passes. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence are tied for fifth with 90.