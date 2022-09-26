Upcoming ACC schedule and notes

Saturday, Oct. 1, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACCN, 113 or 193, 955

Series: Louisville leads series, 8-6; Last meeting: Louisville, 28-14 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

No. 22/21 Wake Forest at No. 23/22 Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, 113 or 193, 955

Series: Florida State leads series, 30-8-1; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 35-14 (2021)

ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 109 or 203, 966

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 25-12-6; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 17-10 (2021)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Wagner at No. –/25 Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACCNX, 119 or 206, 969

Series: Syracuse leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: Syracuse, 62-10 (2018)

ACCNX: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), Jalyn Johnson (sideline)

No. 10/10 NC State at No. 5/5 Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC, 81, 81

Series: Clemson leads series, 59-29-1; Last meeting: NC State, 27-21, 2ot (2021)

ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN, 111 or 202, 965

Series: Virginia leads series, 40-33; Last meeting: Virginia, 48-0 (2021)

RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Lauren Jbara (sideline)

Georgia Tech at No. 24/24 Pitt, 8 p.m., ACCN, 113 or193, 955

Series: Pitt leads series, 2-1; Last meeting: Pitt, 52-21 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

ACC Notes

Four of the nation’s 21 remaining undefeated FBS teams are from the Atlantic Coast Conference – all in the Atlantic Division, which is arguably the most difficult division in the country. Clemson is 4-0 for the seventh time in the last eight years; Florida State is 4-0 for the first time since 2015; NC State is 4-0 for the first time since 2018; Syracuse is 4-0 for the first time since winning 10 games in 2018, and is seeking its first 5-0 start since 1987.

Florida State and Syracuse are the only teams in the country with three wins vs. Power 5 opponents. The Seminoles have wins over LSU in New Orleans, at Louisville and vs. Boston College. The Orange have P5 victories over Louisville, Purdue and Virginia.

Of the five games nationally this week between ranked AP teams, the ACC is featured in two of those – No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State (3:30 p.m./ABC) and No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson (7:30 p.m./ABC).

No. 10 NC State is ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time since 2002 (also 10th). This week’s contest between No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 NC State is the first of its kind for the Wolfpack, which has not previously played in a top 10 matchup. Clemson and NC State have played five times previously when both teams were ranked as members of the ACC.

1986: No. 20 NC State def. No. 16 Clemson, 27-3

1991: No. 19 Clemson def. No. 12 NC State, 29-19

1992: No. 23 NC State def. No. 18 Clemson, 20-6

2017: No. 6 Clemson def. No. 20 NC State, 38-31

2018: No. 3 Clemson def. No. 16 NC State, 41-7

ESPN College GameDay will broadcast live from Clemson on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of the prime time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Saturday’s broadcast will be Clemson’s 30th overall appearance – and eighth home appearance (including Thursday editions) – on College GameDay. This will be NC State’s second appearance on College GameDay.

The game between No. 22 Wake Forest vs. No. 23 Florida State is just the second meeting between the two teams when both are ranked. The only other occurrence was 2008 when No. 18 Wake Forest defeated No. 24 Florida State, 12-3.

No. 5 Clemson leads a group of six ACC teams ranked among the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. The Tigers are joined by No. 10 NC State, No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 22 Florida State, No. 24 Pitt and No. 25 Syracuse.

Five ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Sept. 25). The five teams are the second-most of any conference. No. 5 Clemson leads the way and is joined by No. 10 NC State, No. 22 Wake Forest, No. 23 Florida State and No. 24 Pitt. Syracuse and North Carolina also received votes.

No. 23 Florida State is ranked in the AP poll for the first time since it was No. 19 in the 2018 preseason poll.

No. 22 Wake Forest has been ranked in the AP poll for a school-record 17 consecutive weeks.

No. 10 NC State has been ranked in 11 consecutive AP polls, the Wolfpack’s longest streak since it was in 22 consecutive polls from Sept. 1992-Sept. 1993.

No. 24 Pitt has been ranked in 11 consecutive AP polls, the Panthers’ longest streak since they were in 14 consecutive polls from Nov. 2002-Oct 2003.

Six conference games highlight week five of the ACC schedule, including two games among ranked teams, both of which will be televised nationally on ABC.

In the opening game of the day, Louisville travels to Boston College (noon/ACCN). Louisville holds a 5-3 edge in ACC games versus the Eagles since joining the conference in 2014, including last season’s 28-14 win at Cardinal Stadium. QB Malik Cunningham ran for three touchdowns to lead a strong Louisville ground attack, which piled up 315 rushing yards.

No. 22 Wake Forest makes its first trip to Tallahassee since 2018 to face No. 23 Florida State (3:30 p.m./ABC. Wake has claimed home field wins in each of the last two meetings between the teams (2019 and 2021). QB Sam Hartman threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and WR A.T. Perry grabbed seven passes for 155 yards and a TD in the Demon Deacons’ 35-14 win last season.

The Hokies and Tar Heels meet to open ACC play for the second consecutive season (3:30 p.m./ACCN). QB Braxton Burmeister ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the opening game of the 2021 season as Virginia Tech upset No. 10 UNC 17-10 in Blacksburg. The Hokies have won five of the last six in the series, which was first played in 1895.

A highly anticipated matchup between Clemson and NC State – the top-two teams in the preseason Atlantic Division prognostications – highlights the college football evening schedule (7:30 p.m./ABC). After winning a 27-21 double-overtime thriller last year as QB Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns in Carter-Finley Stadium, NC State seeks to win at Clemson for the first time since 2002 and for consecutive years in the series for the first time since 2002-03.

Virginia seeks its eighth consecutive win in its series versus Duke (7:30 p.m./RSN), which was first played with back-to-back games in Richmond in 1890 and 1891. The Cavaliers hold a 35-29 edge against the Blue Devils in ACC play. Duke has won 18 of the 31 previous matchups in Durham.

In the ACC Network prime time game at 8 p.m., Pitt and Georgia Tech meet for the 10th consecutive season, but for the first time in Pittsburgh since 2018. Pitt seeks its fifth consecutive win in the series following last year’s 52-21 road victory.

Looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1987, Syracuse plays the third of a four-game homestand against Wagner (5 p.m./ACCNX), which visits the Dome for the third time in program history and the first time since 2018.