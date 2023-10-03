Upcoming ACC football schedule and notes

﻿Upcoming ACC Football Schedule SATURDAY, OCT. 7 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Boston College at Army Noon, CBSSN 99 or 194 956 or 964 Series: Boston College leads series, 25-13; Last meeting: Boston College, 48-27 (2013) CBSSN: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Tina Cervasio (sideline) William & Mary at Virginia Noon, ACCN 136 or 193 955 Series: Virginia leads series, 31-6-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 43-0 (2021) ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline) Marshall at NC State 2 p.m., The CW 111 or 203 966 Series: NC State leads, 5-0; Last meeting: NC State, 37-20 (2018) The CW Network: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Tabitha Turner (sideline) Virginia Tech at No. 5 Florida State 3:30 p.m., ABC 81 or 383 81 or 973 Series: Florida State leads series, 23-13-1; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 24-3 (2018) ABC: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline) Syracuse at No. 14 North Carolina 3:30 p.m., ESPN 99, 108, 194 or 204 956 or 967 Series: Series is tied, 3-3; Last meeting: North Carolina, 31-6 (2020) ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline) Wake Forest at Clemson 3:30 p.m., ACCN 136, 193 or 384 955 or 974 Series: Clemson leads series, 70-17-1; Last meeting: Clemson, 51-45 (2OT) (2022) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline) No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville 7:30 p.m., ABC 83 or 129 83 or ND129 Series: Notre Dame leads series, 2-1; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 12-7 (2020) ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Katie George (sideline) Georgia Tech at No. 17 Miami 8 p.m., ACCN 84, 136 or 193 955 or CollegeSports Series: Miami leads series, 14-13; Last meeting: Miami, 35-14 (2022) ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) Open: Duke, Pitt ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California, Berkeley (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. FIVE ACC TEAMS RANKED NATIONALLY IN WEEK 6 For the first time this season, the ACC had five teams ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll in Florida State (No. 5), North Carolina (No. 14), Miami, (No. 17), Duke (No. 19), and Louisville (No. 25). Clemson is also receiving votes. The same five teams were ranked in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll this week, nearly mirroring the AP Poll. Florida State came in at No. 5, while North Carolina (No. 13) and Miami (No. 17) were both in the top 20. Duke is No. 21 and Louisville broke in the poll this week at No. 25. Clemson is also receiving votes in the coaches poll. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS The ACC is off to a great start to the 2023 season, going 29-13 (.690) overall in non-conference play over the first five weeks of the season. The ACC will play four non-conference games this week. Eight of the ACC’s 29 non-conference wins have come against the Big Ten and the SEC, with the ACC recording four wins over each of the two conferences. The rest of FBS is 12-38 overall versus the two Power 5 conferences. THEN THERE WERE FOUR Entering Week 6 of play, the ACC still has four teams that remain unbeaten in Louisville (5-0), Florida State (4-0), Miami (4-0), and North Carolina (4-0). The four undefeated teams are tied for the most among any FBS conference, matching the Big Ten and the Pac-12. ACC ON ABC/ESPN During the first five weeks of the season, the ACC had three games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” as well as a total of 18 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In addition to the games already played, the ACC will be featured in four ABC games over the next two weeks. This week (Oct. 7), Virginia Tech will play at No. 5 Florida State for a 3:30 p.m. matchup and No. 10 Notre Dame will travel to Louisville for ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” contest at 7:30 p.m. ET. In Week 7 (Oct. 14), both the Syracuse at Florida State and the Miami at North Carolina games will be broadcast on ABC, with one at noon and the other at 7:30 p.m. ET. Overall, during the first seven weeks of the season, the ACC will have five games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football”, as well as a total of 24 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In total to date, 17 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, with 12 different league programs featured.

