Upcoming ACC Football schedule and notes

Press Release by

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule Friday, Sept. 29 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Louisville at NC State 7 p.m., ESPN 81 or 85 81 or 85 Series: Louisville leads, 8-4; Last meeting: Louisville, 25-10 (2022) ESPN: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline) Saturday, Sept. 30 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Clemson at Syracuse Noon, ABC 133, 136, 193 or 201 955 or 964 Series: Clemson leads series, 9-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 27-21 (2022) ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline) Virginia at Boston College 2 p.m., The CW 121, 191 or 386 956 or 976 Series: Boston College leads series, 6-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 43-32 (2020) The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Tabitha Turner (sideline) Bowling Green at Georgia Tech 3:30 p.m., ACCN 133 or 193 955 or 992 Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 63-17 (2018) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline) No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke 7:30 p.m., ABC 82 or 129 ND129 Series: Notre Dame leads series, 5-2; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 27-13 (2020) ABC: Rece Davis (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline) Pitt at Virginia Tech 8 p.m., ACCN 84, 133 or 193 955 Series: Series tied, 11-11; Last meeting: Pitt, 45-29 (2022) ACCN: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) Open: Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Wake Forest ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California, Berkeley (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY HEADED TO DUKE ESPN announced on Saturday, Sept. 23, that College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will broadcast live for the first time from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina for Week 5. The nationally ranked and undefeated Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will host Notre Dame (4-1) on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC’s Saturday Night Football. GameDay broadcasted from an ACC location twice during the 2022 season, emanating from Pittsburgh on Sept. 1, 2022, for the season opener between Pitt and West Virginia and at Clemson on Oct. 1, 2022, prior to the Clemson and NC State matchup. The show kicked off Week 1 of the 2023 season at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte on Sept. 2, where North Carolina defeated South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic inside Bank of America Stadium. HALF DOZEN REMAIN UNBEATEN The ACC enters Week 5 of the season with six teams at 4-0 overall - Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina and Syracuse - the most among any conference in all of FBS. The six ACC teams to start the season at 4-0 tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936) 4-0 x6 The ACC’s six 4-0 teams have reached unchartered waters regarding their undefeated starts to the 2023 season. Duke is 4-0 to start a season for the first time since doing it back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, while North Carolina is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1997. North Carolina and Duke are both 4-0 for the first time in the same season since 1971. While both Florida State and Syracuse are 4-0 to start the season for the second straight year, the Orange’s 4-0 non-conference record is the best since 1991. Miami is 4-0 to start the year for the first time since 2017, while Louisville is 4-0 for the first time since 2016. FOUR ACC TEAMS RANKED NATIONALLY IN WEEK 5 For the fourth consecutive week, the ACC had four teams ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll (Sept. 24). Florida State came in at No. 5, while North Carolina (No. 15), Duke (No. 17) and Miami (No. 18) all moved up in the poll. Louisville, Syracuse and Clemson all received votes for the third straight week. The ACC also had four teams place in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll (Sept. 24), led by Florida State at No. 4 overall. North Carolina (No. 15) and Duke (No. 16) both moved up two spots, while Miami (No. 18) climbed three spots. Louisville, Clemson and Syracuse all received 32 votes or more for the week. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS The ACC is off to a great start to the 2023 season, going 29-11 (.725) overall in non-conference play over the first four weeks of the season. Eight of the ACC’s 26 non-conference wins have come against the Big Ten and the SEC, with the ACC recording four wins over each of the two conferences. The rest of FBS is 12-37 overall versus the two Power 5 conferences. In fact, the ACC has seven undefeated teams remaining in non-conference play, the second-most among any conference in all of FBS. ACC ON ABC/ESPN During the first four weeks of the season, the ACC had a pair of games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” as well as 15 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In addition to the games already played, the ACC will be featured in four ABC games over the next two weeks, as Clemson and Syracuse will kick off Saturday, Sept. 30, at noon ET on ABC. ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” will feature Notre Dame at Duke on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Week 6 will feature at least two ABC games in either the Virginia Tech at Florida State or Syracuse at North Carolina 3:30 p.m. matchup and the Notre Dame at Louisville ABC “Saturday Night Football” contest at 7:30 p.m. ET. Overall during the first six weeks of the season, the ACC will have four games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football”, as well as a total of 22 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In total to date, 15 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, with 12 different league programs featured.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now