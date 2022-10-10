Upcoming ACC football schedule and notes

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 15, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Miami (2-3, 0-1) at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 138 or 193, 955

Series: Miami leads series, 24-15; Last meeting: Miami, 38-26 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

No. 15/13 NC State (5-1, 1-1) at No. 18/18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 138 or 193, 955

Series: NC State leads series, 13-2; Last meeting: NC State, 41-17 (2021)

ACCN: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

No. 4/5 Clemson (6-0, 4-0) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 138 or 193, 955

Series: Florida State leads series, 20-14; Last meeting: Clemson, 30-20 (2021)

ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

No. –/25 North Carolina (5-1, 2-0) at Duke (4-2, 1-1), 8 p.m., ACCN, 85, 85

Series: North Carolina leads series, 63-49-4; Last meeting: North Carolina, 38-7 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Open: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

ACC Notes

Four conference games make up week seven of the ACC schedule, which is highlighted by a top 25 matchup between No. 15 NC State and No. 18 Syracuse. All four games are division games. Six teams – Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest – have the weekend off.

In a matchup of top 25 ACC teams, No. 18 Syracuse welcomes No. 15 NC State to the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m./ACCN). It is the first time a ranked Syracuse team has played a ranked ACC opponent since the Orange joined the league in 2013. It is the first time NC State and Syracuse have faced each other as ranked teams. NC State seeks its eighth win in 10 ACC meetings versus the Orange as unbeaten Syracuse closes out a four-game homestand.

The Syracuse-NC State game is a battle of the top two statistical defenses in the ACC. Syracuse leads the league in total defense (271.6 ypg) and scoring defense (14.0 ppg), and is second in rushing defense (95.0 ypg) and passing defense (176.6 ypg). NC State is second in total defense (297.8 ypg) and second in scoring defense (15.7 ppg).

Miami and Virginia meet for the 31st consecutive time in an early Saturday kickoff in Blacksburg, Virginia (12:30 p.m./RSN). Miami has won three straight and four of the last five versus the Hokies, including last season’s 38-26 victory in Miami Gardens. Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, the reigning ACC Quarterback of the Week, passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes last season. The teams have split the last 16 meetings in Blacksburg, with Miami winning the most recent by a 25-24 score in 2020.

In a key Coastal Division rivalry game, North Carolina makes the short trip to Durham to face Duke (8 p.m./ACCN) in a battle for the Victory Bell. North Carolina leads the ACC and is eighth in the country averaging 42.3 points per game.

Four ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Oct. 9). No. 4 Clemson leads the way and is joined by No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 15 NC State and No. 18 Syracuse. North Carolina and Florida State are receiving votes.

No. 5 Clemson leads a group of five ACC teams ranked among the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. The Tigers are joined by No. 13 NC State, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 18 Syracuse and No. 25 North Carolina. Florida State and Pitt are receiving votes.

No. 14 Wake Forest has been ranked in the AP poll for a school-record 19 consecutive weeks - the longest active streak in the ACC. No. 15 NC State has been ranked in 13 consecutive AP polls, the Wolfpack’s longest streak since it was in 22 consecutive polls from Sept. 1992-Sept. 1993. No. 18 Syracuse is ranked in the AP poll this year for the first time since 2019.

No. 4 Clemson and No. 18 Syracuse are two of the 15 remaining FBS undefeated teams in the country. Clemson is 6-0 for the seventh time in the last eight years after a 31-3 win Saturday at Boston College. The Orange is 5-0 for the first time since 1987 and will face the Wolfpack this Saturday.

Clemson’s 12-game win streak is the longest active streak in the country. Clemson’s 37-game home winning streak matches Florida State’s 37-game streak (1992-2001) as the longest in ACC history. No current Tigers have lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

NC State has the seventh-longest active home streak at 14 games. Pitt has won seven consecutive road games, which is the second-longest in the country behind Georgia (9).

Clemson and Wake Forest have two of the best records over the last two seasons among Power 5 programs. Clemson is 16-3 (sixth-best) and Wake Forest is 16-4 (eighth-best).

Pitt junior running back Israel Abanikanda was named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week. He set a Pitt school single-game record with 320 rushing yards (on 36 attempts) and tied a school an ACC record with six touchdowns as the Panthers defeated Virginia Tech, 45-29. Abanikanda broke former Walter Camp Player of Year Tony Dorsett’s previous school record of 303 yards (set on Nov. 15, 1975 vs. Notre Dame).

Louisville’s Malik Cunningham is fifth in ACC history in career total offense. Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman is 8th and is 31 yards behind NC State’s Ryan Finley for seventh. Cunningham is also ranked second in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman ranks sixth in ACC history with 88 career touchdown passes. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence are tied for fifth with 90.