Upcoming ACC football schedule and notes

Press Release by

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 1, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPN, 81, 81

Series: Pitt leads series, 61-40-3; Last meeting: West Virginia, 21-20 (2011)

ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 137 or 193, 955

Series: WFU leads series, 3-2-2; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 38-7 (1944)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Friday, Sept. 2, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m., ESPNU, 81, 81

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 2-1; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 31-17 (2019)

ESPNU: Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Hutson Mason (analyst)

Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 132 or 193, 955

Series: Duke leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Duke, 56-27 (2018)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Saturday, Sept. 3, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Rutgers at Boston College, Noon, ACCN, 137 or 193, 955

Series: BC leads series, 20-6-1; Last meeting: Boston College, 30-16 (2019)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

North Carolina at Appalachian State, Noon, ESPNU, 158 or 202, 965

Series: Series tied, 1-1; Last meeting: Appalachian State, 34-31 (2019)

ESPNU: Mark Neely (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), Dana Boyle (sideline)

No. 13 NC State at East Carolina, Noon, ESPN, 113 or 194, 956

Series: NC State leads series, 18-13; Last meeting: NC State, 34-6 (2019)

ESPN: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)

Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN, 134 or 204, 967

Series: Virginia leads series, 29-3-2; Last meeting: Virginia, 42-13 (2018)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Lyndsay Rowley (sideline)

Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami, 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 137 or 193, 955

Series: Miami leads series, 5-0; Last meeting: Miami, 63-0 (2019)

ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Forrest Conoly (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline)

Louisville at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN, 113 or 194, 956

Series: Louisville leads series, 13-7; Last meeting: Louisville, 41-3 (2021)

ACCN: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Sunday, Sept. 4 – Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Florida State at LSU (New Orleans, La.), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 81, 81

Series: FSU leads series, 7-2; Last meeting: Florida State, 27-16 (1991)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Monday, Sept. 5 – Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

No. 4 Clemson at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN, 81, 81

Series: GT leads series, 50-34-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 14-8 (2021)

ESPN: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline)

ACC Notes

ACC Set for Five Days of Football: The ACC will be featured throughout the Labor Day Weekend with 12 games over a five-day span, Sept. 1-5. No other league plays across all five days in Week One. This is the fourth time in the last six years the ACC has played over five consecutive days in Week One.

The Labor Day weekend begins on Thursday, Sept. 1, with both of last year’s ACC division champions in action. ACC and Coastal Division Champion Pitt hosts West Virginia in the “Backyard Brawl” and Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest opens against VMI in Winston-Salem. On Friday, Sept. 2, Duke plays host to Temple and Virginia Tech travels to Old Dominion.

Saturday’s slate includes the first conference game of the year – Louisville at Syracuse (8 p.m./ACCN) – and a non-conference Power 5 matchup between Boston College vs. Rutgers (Noon/ACCN). Other games on Sept. 3 include North Carolina at Appalachian State (Noon/ESPNU), NC State at East Carolina (Noon/ESPN), Richmond at Virginia (12:30 p.m./RSN) and Bethune-Cookman at Miami (3:30 p.m./ACCN).

On Sunday, Sept. 4, Florida State travels to New Orleans to face LSU at the Caesars Superdome (7:30 p.m./ABC). The 2022 season opener is the first of two games between the teams over the next two seasons. In 2023, the teams will play in Orlando, Florida.

In the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Labor Day Monday, Georgia Tech hosts Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (8 p.m./ESPN). The Tigers, who beat Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, won 10 games for the 11th consecutive season in 2021.

ESPN College GameDay Headed to Pitt: n A special Thursday edition of ESPN College GameDay will broadcast live from Pittsburgh on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. in advance of the game vs. the Mountaineers. Hosted by Rece Davis and joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, the show will be making its third visit to Pitt. College GameDay will be live from inside Acrisure Stadium ahead of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry game and will rejoin the telecast during halftime of the game.

Florida State/North Carolina Post Wins in Week Zero: Florida State and North Carolina posted wins in week zero to kick off the college football season. FSU QB Jordan Travis completed 11 of 15 passes for 207 yards and three Seminole running backs rushed for over 100 yards each in FSU’s 47-7 win over Duquesne. Running back Treshaun Ward led the rushing attack with a career-high 127 yards on 14 carries for a career-high 9.1 yards per carry average. Trey Benson (105) and Lawrance Toafili (101) also gained over 100 yards, marking the first time in school history that three running backs gained 100 rushing yards in the same game.

Drake Maye threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half in his first collegiate start and North Carolina beat undermanned Florida A&M 56-24. Six different North Carolina players scored touchdowns, with Josh Downs making two touchdown catches. Maye is the first North Carolina player to throw five touchdowns in a season opener and the first to connect for five touchdowns in a first career start.

Five ACC Teams in AP Top 25: Five ACC teams are ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. The five teams are the second-most of any conference and match the league’s highest ever total set previously on four occasions (2017, 2010, 2005, 2004).

No. 4 Clemson leads the way and is joined by No. 13 NC State, No. 16 Miami, No. 17 Pitt and No. 22 Wake Forest. Clemson has been ranked in the preseason AP Top 5 each of the last six seasons - the second-longest active streak in the country.

NC State equaled its highest preseason ranking ever in the AP poll, matching the 1975 Wolfpack, which also began the year at No. 13. Wake Forest claimed its highest ever ranking in the preseason poll at No. 22. Defending ACC champ Pitt holds its highest preseason spot since 2010.

Five ACC Teams in USA Today Coaches Top 25: No. 4 Clemson leads a group of five ACC teams ranked among the top 25 of the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll.

The Tigers are joined by No. 13 NC State, No. 16 Pitt, No. 17 Miami and No. 19 Wake Forest. The ACC’s five ranked teams are second-most among all conferences.

NC State and Wake Forest claimed their highest preseason ranking ever in the coaches poll, and defending ACC champ Pitt holds its highest preseason spot since 2010.

Clemson Favored in 2022 ACC Football Preseason Poll: Clemson is favored to claim the 2022 ACC football title for the seventh time in the last eight years, according to a preseason poll of 164 media voters.

The Tigers, who recorded their 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021, were also chosen as likely Atlantic Division winners. Miami was picked to finish atop the Coastal Division following a 7-5 campaign last season that included wins in five of the final six games.

Clemson was named the likely 2022 ACC champion on 103 ballots. NC State picked up 38 votes, followed by Miami with eight and Wake Forest with four. Pitt (3), Virginia (3), Florida State (2), North Carolina (2), and Boston College (1) also received votes.

In the Atlantic Division preseason voting, Clemson led the way with 111 first-place votes and 1,080 total points. NC State, which was tabbed as the likely second-place finisher, picked up 44 first-place votes while accumulating 959 points.

Defending Atlantic Division Champion Wake Forest (six first-place votes, 783 points) was picked for a third-place finish this season, followed by Louisville (591), Florida State (two first-place votes, 509) Boston College (one first-place vote, 469) and Syracuse (201).

In the Coastal Division forecast, Miami received 98 first-place votes and amassed 1,036 total points. Defending ACC champion Pitt (38 first-place votes) was next with 911 points, followed by North Carolina (18 first-place votes, 823 points) and Virginia (six first-place votes, 667 points).

Virginia Tech (three first-place votes, 592 points), Georgia Tech (one first-place vote, 343 points) and Duke (220 points) closed out the voting.

Clemson was selected as the likely ACC champion in the media preseason poll for the fifth consecutive season and the eighth time in the last 10 years.

Miami was projected as the preseason Coastal Division champion for the sixth time and the first time since 2018. The Hurricanes’ lone Coastal Division championship came in 2017.

The Atlantic and Coastal Division winners will meet in the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 3, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

The Conference of Quarterbacks: Ten of 14 ACC teams return a quarterback with at least nine career starts, led by Louisville’s Malik Cunningham with 38 and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman with 33. Both NC State’s Devin Leary and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong have 20 career starts. Kedon Slovis started 26 games at USC before transferring to Pitt for the 2022 season, and Grant Wells started 23 games at Marshall before transferring to Virginia Tech.

Name, School Career Starts

Malik Cunningham, Louisville, 38

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 33

Kedon Slovis, Pitt*, 26

Grant Wells, Virginia Tech**, 23

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 20

Devin Leary, NC State, 20

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, 16

Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech, 16

D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson, 15

Jordan Travis, Florida State, 15

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse, 14

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami, 9

*26 starts at USC before transferring to Pitt

**23 starts at Marshall before transferring to VT