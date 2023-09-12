﻿Upcoming ACC Football schedule

﻿Upcoming ACC Football schedule Thursday, Sept. 14 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Miami 7:30 p.m., ACCN 136 or 193 955 Series: Miami leads series, 6-0; Last meeting: Miami, 70-13 (2022) ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline) Friday, Sept. 15 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Virginia at Maryland 7 p.m., FS1 138 or 193 955 Series: Maryland leads series, 44-32-2; Last meeting: Maryland, 27-26 (2013) FS1: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst) Saturday, Sept. 16 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Louisville at Indiana Noon, BTN 113 or 194 956 or 965 Series: Indiana leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: Indiana, 21-0 (1986) Big Ten Network: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (analyst), Megan McKeown (sideline) No. 3 Florida State at Boston College Noon, ABC 158, 193 or 389 955 or 979 Series: Florida State leads series, 15-5; Last meeting: Florida State, 44-14 (2022) ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline) Wake Forest at Old Dominion Noon, ESPN2 104 or 201 964 Series: Wake Forest leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Wake Forest 42-10 (2021) ESPN2: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sideline) VMI at NC State 2 p.m., The CW 111 or 204 967 Series: VMI leads series, 11-7-1; Last meeting: NC State, 49-7 (1946) The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Tabitha Turner (sideline) Northwestern at No. 21 Duke 3:30 p.m., ACCN 113, 194, or 384 956 or 974 Series: Duke leads series, 12-10; Last meeting: Duke, 31-23 (2022) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline) Virginia Tech at Rutgers 3:30 p.m., BTN 104 or 201 964 or 965 Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 12-3; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 13-10 OT (2012) Big Ten Network: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Adam Breneman (analyst), Taryn Hatcher (sideline) Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina 3:30 p.m., ESPN 85, 158, or 193 85 or 955 Series: First meeting ESPN: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline) Pitt at West Virginia 7:30 p.m., ABC 84 or 391 971 Series: Pitt leads series, 62-40-3; Last meeting: Pitt, 38-31 (2022) ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline) Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss 7:30 p.m., SECN 81, 113, or 194 956 or 973 Series: Ole Miss leads series, 3-2; Last meeting: Ole Miss, 42-0 (2022) SECN: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rogers (analyst), Cole Cubelic (sideline) Syracuse at Purdue 7:30 p.m., NBC 85 or 390 85 or 970 Series: Series tied at 1-1; Last meeting: Syracuse, 32-29 (2022) NBC: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline) Florida Atlantic at Clemson 8 p.m., ACCN 158 or 193 955 Series: Clemson leads 1-0; Last meeting: Clemson, 54-6 (2006) ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California, Berkeley (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. ACC ON ABC/ESPN During the first three weeks of the season, the ACC has a pair of games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” as well as 11 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In total, seven ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts and ACC Network will also feature 13 games. Of the 10 full national ABC telecasts, seven of them feature seven different institutions. On Sept. 23, Florida State and Clemson will mark the fourth time this season that an ACC team has played in ABC’s Saturday noon game - Virginia (Sept. 2), NC State (Sept. 9), Florida State and Boston College (Sept. 16). ACC TEAMS RANKED NATIONALLY IN WEEK 3 For the second consecutive week, the ACC had four teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Sept. 10). Florida State moved up to No. 3 in the Week 3 poll, while North Carolina (No. 20), Duke (No. 21) and Miami (No. 22) also ranked in the top 25 for the week. After 20 consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25, the Clemson Tigers fell out of the poll, receiving 68 votes overall. Florida State also moved up to the No. 3 spot in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll (Sept. 10), while North Carolina came in at No. 18 overall. Duke moved up to No. 20 overall in the coaches poll, ahead of both Clemson at No. 22 and Miami at No. 23. Wake Forest, Syracuse and Louisville also received votes. FOUR OUT OF FIVE The ACC has faired well this season in non-conference play, going 18-6 over the first two weeks of the season. However, the ACC is 4-1 versus the SEC with North Carolina’s win over South Carolina (Sept. 2), Florida State defeating LSU (Sept. 3), Miami downing Texas A&M (Sept. 9) and Wake Forest beating Vanderbilt (Sept. 9). The four wins over the SEC are the most by the ACC in a single season since winning four matchups in 2017. TALKING OFFENSE Through Week 2 of the 2023 season, the ACC has been lighting up the scoreboards offensively. The 14 ACC Football teams have combined to score 1,044 points over 28 games thus far this season, the second-most by a conference in all of the NCAA behind only the SEC with 1,135 points in 29 contests. Two ACC teams in Syracuse and Florida State both rank in the top four in scoring this season. Syracuse ranks third nationally with an average of 56.5 points per game this season, just ahead of Florida State in fourth at 55.5 points per contest. DISCUSSING DEFENSE On the other side of the field, the ACC has two teams ranked in the top 10 in fewest points allowed this season in Syracuse and Duke. The Orange have allowed only seven points over the first two weeks of the season, the lowest in all of Division I football. Duke’s defense has surrendered just 14 points thus far this season, tied for the eighth-fewest in FBS. NCAA ACTIVE CAREER LEADERS Entering the third week of the season, the ACC has two standout student-athletes who are active career leaders in all of FBS football in Will Shipley of Clemson and Antavious Lane of North Carolina. The Tigers’ Shipley leads all active players in the FBS in career all-purpose yards per game at 125.19. He has totaled 3,255 all-purpose yards in his career - 2,107 rushing, 409 receiving and 739 kick return yards - over 26 games played. The Tar Heels’ Lane is tied for the lead in career interceptions among all active FBS players with 11 INTs.

