Upcoming ACC Football schedule

Press Release by

Thursday, Aug. 31, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web Elon at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN, 133 or 194, 956 Series: Wake Forest leads series, 11-0-1; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 49-7 (2019) ACCN: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst) NC State at UConn, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN, 134 or 193, 955 Series: NC State leads series, 3-0; Last meeting: NC State, 41-10 (2022) CBSSN: Ed Cohen (play-by-play), Christian Fauria (analyst), Keiana Martin (sideline) Friday, Sept. 1 Miami (Ohio) at Miami 7 p.m., ACCN, 133 or 193, 955 Series: Miami leads series, 3-0; Last meeting: Miami, 54-3 (1987) ACCN: Jay Alter (play-by-play), Rene Ingoglia (analyst) Louisville at Georgia Tech - Aflac Kickoff Game, 7:30 p.m., ESPN, 84, 119 or 194, 84 Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: GT, 46-27 (2020) ESPN: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline) Saturday, Sept. 2 Northern Illinois at Boston College, Noon, ACCN, 137 or 193, 955 Series: BC leads series, 3-0; Last meeting: Boston College, 23-20 (2017) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Ashley Stroehlein (sideline) Virginia vs. No. 12 Tennessee (in Nashville), Noon, ABC 113 or 194, 956 Series: Tennessee leads, 3-1; Last meeting: Tennessee, 22-20 (1991) ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (sideline) Wofford at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 137 or 193, 955 Series: First meeting ACCN: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Forrest Conoly (analyst), Alex Chappell (sideline) Colgate at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ACCNX, 113 or 194, 956 Series: Tied, 31-31-5; Last meeting: Syracuse, 33-7 (2016) ACCNX: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline) No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 82, 82 Series: North Carolina leads series, 35-20-4; Last meeting: South Carolina, 38-21 (2021) ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline) Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN, 137 or 193, 955 Series: Tied, 2-2; Last meeting: Old Dominion 20-17 (2022) ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannenbaum (sideline) Sunday, Sept. 3 No. 5 LSU vs No. 8 Florida State (in Orlando, Fla.), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 80 Series: FSU leads series, 8-2; Last meeting: Florida State, 24-23 (2022) ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline) Monday, Sept. 4 No. 9 Clemson at Duke 8 p.m., ESPN, 84, 133 or 193, 955 Series: Clemson leads series, 37-16-1; Last meeting: Clemson, 35-6 (2018) ESPN: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline)

