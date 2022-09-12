Upcoming ACC football schedule

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 16, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Florida State (2-0, 0-0) at Louisville (1-1, 0-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN, 84, 84

Series: Florida State leads series, 16-6; Last meeting: Louisville, 31-23 (2021)

ESPN: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Saturday, Sept. 17, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Wofford (0-2) at Virginia Tech (1-1) , 11 a.m., ACCN, 121 or 194, 956

Series: First Meeting

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Eddie Royal (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Purdue (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0), Noon, ESPN2, 111 or 193, 955

Series: Purdue leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Purdue, 54-0 (2004)

ESPN2: Brian Custer (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)

Old Dominion (1-1) at Virginia (1-1), 2 p.m., ACCN, 94 or 204, 967

Series: Virginia leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Virginia, 28-17 (2019)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

No. 20/17 Ole Miss (2-0) at Georgia Tech (1-1), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 121 or 194, 956

Series: Series tied, 2-2; Last meeting: Ole Miss, 25-17 (2013)

ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Liberty (1-1) at No. 19/18 Wake Forest (2-0), 5 p.m., ACCN, 111 or 193, 955

Series: Wake Forest leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 20-17 (2012)

ACCN: Mike Corey (play-by-play), Forrest Conoly (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline)

North Carolina A&T (0-2) at Duke (2-0), 6 p.m., ACCNX, 94 or 204, 967

Series: Duke leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: Duke, 45-17 (2021)

ACCNX: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Mike Glennon (analyst), Jalyn Johnson (sideline)

Texas Tech (2-0) at No. 16/12 NC State (2-0), 7 p.m., ESPN2, 121 or 194, 956

Series: NC State leads series, 4-1; Last meeting: NC State, 49-21 (2003)

ESPN2: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sideline)

No. 23/25 Pitt (1-1) at Western Michigan (1-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU, 159 or 202, 965

Series: Western Michigan leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Western Michigan, 44-41 (2021)

ESPNU: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Maine (0-2) at Boston College (0-2), 7:30 p.m., RSN, 156 or 201, 964

Series: Boston College leads series, 6-3; Last meeting: Boston College, 24-3 (2015)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play); James Bates (analyst); Lauren Jbara (sideline)

Louisiana Tech (1-1) at No. 5/4 Clemson (2-0), 8 p.m., ACCN, 81, 81

Series: Clemson leads series, 3-0; Last meeting: Clemson, 51-0 (2006)

ACCN: Dave O”Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

No. 13/13 Miami (2-0) at No. 24/22 Texas A&M (1-1), 9 p.m., ESPN, 133 or 190, 961

Series: Miami leads series, 2-1; Last meeting: Miami, 41-23 (2008)

ESPN: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Open: North Carolina

ACC Notes

The ACC is 19-4 vs. non-conference competition through the first two weeks of the season, including an 11-4 mark vs. FBS competition. The league’s 19-4 record vs. non-conference opponents is the best since going 20-3 in the first two weeks of 2014. Opportunity awaits again this weekend as the ACC plays 11 non-conference games, including four vs. Power 5 opponents.

Eight ACC teams are unbeaten heading into week three, which equals the most of any conference. North Carolina, which is off this week, is the only 3-0 team in the country. All four ACC teams in the state of North Carolina are undefeated through week two for the first time ever - Duke (2-0), North Carolina (3-0), NC State (2-0) and Wake Forest (2-0). Clemson is 2-0 for the seventh time in the last eight years. Syracuse is 2-0 for the first time since since winning 10 games in 2018, and Florida State is 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

A conference game on Friday and four Power 5 non-conference matchups on Saturday, highlight week three of the ACC football season. Florida State, which is receiving votes in both polls, carries its 2-0 record to Louisville for a prime time conference matchup on Friday (7:30 p.m./ESPN). It is the second consecutive Friday night game for the Cardinals, who have won the last two meetings with FSU.

Syracuse, which is 2-0 for the first time since winning 10 games in 2018, kicks off a four-game homestand Saturday against Purdue of the Big Ten (Noon/ESPN2). It is just the second meeting between the two schools and first since 2004. Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader has a QBR of 84.8, which ranks 14th in the country.

Georgia Tech welcomes No. 20/17 Ole Miss to Atlanta for an ACC-SEC battle Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m./ABC) at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Rebels and Yellow Jackets have not met in the regular season since 1946, but have played three times since in bowl games.

In one of the more intriguing games of the day, No. 16/12 NC State looks to improve to 3-0 when the Pack takes on Big 12 rival Texas Tech (7 p.m./ESPN2) at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Red Raiders are receiving votes in both polls. NC State QB Devin Leary had a big day last week against Charleston Southern accounting for six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing).

No. 13/13 Miami caps off a busy day of ACC action Saturday night at No. 24/22 Texas A&M (9 p.m./ESPN) in another clash between the ACC and SEC. Saturday marks the first 2022 road game for Miami, which plays four of its first five at home. Hurricanes’ QB Tyler Van Dyke is completing 73 percent of his pass attempts.

Five ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Sept. 11). The five teams are the second-most of any conference. No. 5 Clemson leads the way and is joined by No. 13 Miami, No. 16 NC State, No. 19 Wake Forest and No. 23 Pitt. North Carolina and Florida State also received votes.

No. 4 Clemson leads a group of five ACC teams ranked among the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. The Tigers are joined by No. 12 NC State, No. 13 Miami, No. 18 Wake Forest and No. 25 Pitt. The ACC’s five ranked teams are second-most among all conferences. Florida State, North Carolina and Syracuse also received votes.