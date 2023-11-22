Upcoming ACC football schedule, notes

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule Friday, Nov. 24 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Miami at Boston College Noon, ABC 137, 139, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: Miami leads series, 24-6; Last meeting: Boston College, 27-14 (2018) ABC: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline) Saturday, Nov. 25 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Kentucky at No. 10 Louisville Noon, ABC 81, 162, or 192 82 or 963 Series: Kentucky leads series, 19-15; Last meeting: Kentucky, 26-13 (2022) ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (sideline) Pitt at Duke Noon, ACCN 138, 160, 193, 201 955 or 964 Series: Pitt leads 17-9; Last meeting: Pitt, 28-26 (2022) ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline) Wake Forest at Syracuse 2 p.m., The CW 194, 211, or 386 956 or 976 Series: Series is tied at 6-6; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 45-25 (2022) The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline) Virginia Tech at Virginia 3:30 p.m., ACCN 108, 138, 193, 206 955 or 969 Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 60-38-5; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 29-24 (2021) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline) No. 4 Florida State at Florida 7 p.m., ESPN 82, 119, or 191 80 or 962 Series: Florida leads series, 37-27-2; Last meeting: Florida State, 45-38 (2022) ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline) Clemson at South Carolina 7:30 p.m., SECN 106, 160, 190, 201 961 or 964 Series: Clemson leads series, 72-43-4; Last meeting: South Carolina, 31-30 (2022) SECN: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Alyssa Lang (sideline) No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m., ABC 81, 194, or 211 81 or 956 Series: Georgia leads series, 70-41-5; Last meeting: Georgia, 37-14 (2022) ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline) North Carolina at NC State 8 p.m., ACCN 84, 138, or 193 955 Series: North Carolina leads series, 68-38-6; Last meeting: NC State, 30-27 (2OT) (2022) ﻿ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. 2024-30 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE MODEL ANNOUNCED The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its future football schedule model for the next seven years, 2024 through 2030. With the addition of the ACC’s three new member institutions next summer – University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University – the new football scheduling model will go into effect beginning with the 2024 season. The new schedule will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools and will increase the number of annual conference matchups from 56 to 68. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The approved format will continue to have each member institution play eight conference games per season, with all 17 teams playing each other at least twice over the next seven seasons – once at home and once on the road. The current 14 conference teams will play a total of three times each in California over the seven years and none will travel west to California in back-to-back seasons. The new scheduling model protects 16 annual matchups. Of the 16 matchups, 11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three. The annual protected matchups are Boston College-Syracuse, Boston College-Pitt, Syracuse-Pitt, North Carolina-Virginia, North Carolina-Duke, North Carolina-NC State, NC State-Wake Forest, NC State-Duke, Duke-Wake Forest, Virginia Tech-Virginia, Florida State-Clemson, Miami-Florida State, Miami-Virginia Tech, Stanford-Cal, Stanford-SMU, and Cal-SMU. 2023 ACC FOOTBALL HONORS CLASS ANNOUNCED On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the 2023 ACC Football Honors Class was announced on ACC PM. The class includes a Heisman Trophy winner, multiple Super Bowl Champions, Hall of Famers, All-Americans, and several NFL standouts. This year’s 14-member class of honorees includes Boston College’s Gosder Cherilus, Clemson’s Jeff Bostic, Duke’s Matt Daniels, Florida State’s Charlie Ward, Georgia Tech’s George O’Leary, Louisville’s Michael Bush, Miami’s Dennis Harrah, North Carolina’s Alge Crumpler, NC State’s Ray Agnew, Pitt’s Jackie Sherrill, Syracuse’s Robert Konrad, Virginia’s Rondé Barber, Virginia Tech’s Jeff King and Wake Forest’s Bill Ard. This year’s class will be celebrated during the ACC Football Honors program presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, and during the on-field pregame festivities at the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game, set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium. ACC Network will air the ACC Football Honors production on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. THE 2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME IS SET The top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference – No. 5 Florida State and No. 9 Louisville – will face off in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m., at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Seminoles will make their sixth trip to the ACC Football Championship Game and the first since 2014 when they won their third consecutive ACC Championship title with a 37-35 win over Georgia Tech. It will mark the Cardinals’ first-ever trip to the ACC Football Championship Game. MULTIPLE ACC TEAMS RANKED IN TOP 25 IN WEEK 13 For the 12th consecutive week, the Florida State Seminoles were ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, coming in at No. 5 overall. Joining Florida State in the AP Top 25 poll was Louisville, which remained at No. 9 overall. NC State, North Carolina, and Clemson all received votes. Three ACC teams were ranked in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll this week. Florida State remained in the top five, coming in at No. 5 overall, while Louisville came in at No. 9. For the first time all season, NC State was in the top 25 coaches poll, breaking in at No. 24. North Carolina and Clemson also received votes. BOWL-ELIGIBLE TEAMS Heading into the final week of regular-season play, there are 67 bowl-eligible teams in FBS, including nine teams from the ACC in Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Miami, Boston College, Duke, NC State, Clemson, and Georgia Tech. The nine ACC bowl-eligible teams to date are tied for the most among all FBS conferences. Two more teams in Virginia Tech (5-6) and Syracuse (5-6) are just one win away from becoming bowl eligible. Since 2017, the ACC has averaged 10 bowl-eligible teams each year, including a high of 11 teams in 2018. Last season, the ACC had nine teams play in a bowl game. SEMINOLES STAND STRONG Florida State is 11-0 overall and 8-0 in ACC play, the Noles’ best start since 2014 when they started 13-0 and posted a perfect 8-0 ACC record. The Seminoles are one of just six undefeated teams remaining in FBS this season. The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which was tied for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936). VERSUS THEIR PEERS The ACC has posted a 50.43 winning percentage versus Power 5 opponents this season - conference and non-conference combined - the second-best winning percentage among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC has 59 wins over Power 5 teams - conference and non-conference combined - the third-most among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC is one of just two conferences in all of FBS with a winning record over Power 5 opponents - conference and non-conference games combined. ACC teams have a combined 13 wins over the top 25 nationally ranked opponents this season - the third-most among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC has recorded a combined 24 wins over teams with an RPI in the top 30 (1-30) - the most wins among all FBS conferences. ACC teams have a combined 33 wins over teams with a record over .500 - the most among all FBS conferences. CLOSE CALLS The ACC overall has 15 wins in close games this season (4 points or less) - the third-most among Power 5 conferences. The ACC overall has 31 wins in one TD games this season (8 points or less) - the most among all Power 5 conferences. 45.1 percent of the ACC’s conference games (23-of-51) have been decided by one score or less (8 points) this season, the most among all Power 5 conferences. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS The ACC has been solid in non-conference play this season, going 37-15 (.712) overall in non-conference play going into the final week of the regular season. The ACC’s 37 non-conference wins are the second-most non-conference wins among all FBS conferences. The ACC has 10 non-conference Power 5 wins - which includes two wins over Notre Dame - the most among all FBS conferences. ACC teams are 8-5 combined against the SEC and Big Ten, with the ACC recording four wins over each of the two conferences. The rest of FBS is 10-50 overall versus the two Power 5 conferences. The ACC has also handed Notre Dame two of their three losses this season - Louisville (33-20) on Oct. 7 and Clemson (31-23) on Nov. 4. PREVIEWING WEEK 13 The final week of the 2023 regular season will see five conference matchups - including Virginia Tech at Virginia and North Carolina at NC State - as well as four ACC versus SEC in-state matchups. Boston College will host Miami in a conference matchup on Friday, Nov. 24 (Noon, ABC) with both teams looking to get back in the win column following multiple conference losses. Pitt will travel to Duke in a battle of two defensive teams on Saturday, Nov. 25 (Noon, ACCN) as the Panthers look to end their season on a two-game winning streak while the Blue Devils look to snap a two-game skid heading into postseason play. Wake Forest will be seeing its fifth win of the season when the Demon Deacons travel to Syracuse on Saturday (2 p.m., The CW), while the Orange will become bowl eligible with a home win on Senior Day. After last year’s game was canceled, Virginia Tech and Virginia will meet for the first time in two years on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ACCN). The Hokies need one more win to become bowl eligible, while the Cavaliers will look to be the spoiler and cap their 2023 season with back-to-back home wins in ACC play. North Carolina and NC State will face off in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday night (8 p.m., ACCN) with both teams looking to take that next step in finishing the season with double-digit wins. Both teams enter the rivalry contest at 8-3 overall, as NC State has won four straight games, while North Carolina will look to rebound from a road loss at Clemson last week. In non-conference play, the nationally-ranked No. 9 Louisville Cardinals will put its 11-game home winning streak on the line versus in-state foe Kentucky on Saturday (Noon, ABC). Louisville has dropped each of the last four meetings to the Wildcats in the Governor’s Cup. In the Sunshine Showdown, No. 5 Florida State will travel into the swamp without quarterback Jordan Travis to take on the Florida Gators. FSU will look to remain unbeaten and stay in the College Football Playoff hunt, while Florida is looking for a win to become bowl eligible and keep its season alive. Clemson will hit the road for a non-conference matchup with South Carolina in the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., SECN), as the Tigers look to avenge a loss to the Gamecocks at home last season and push their current winning streak to four straight games to end the regular season. Like Florida, South Carolina needs a win to become bowl eligible. Georgia Tech, which became bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 with a victory over Syracuse last week, will play host to No. 1 Georgia in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. The Bulldogs have won five straight over the Yellow Jackets, with Tech’s last win in the series coming back in 2016 in Athens. WEEK 12 RECAP Week 12 saw six of the eight games won by the home team, while four of the eight contests were decided by eight points or less. No. 10 Louisville came from behind to defeat Miami 38-31 and clinch a spot in its first-ever ACC Football Championship Game. The Cardinals will take on No. 4 Florida State in the championship game on Dec. 2. The Seminoles overcame a slow start and a devastating injury to starting quarterback Travis Jordan in the first quarter to trounce North Alabama 58-13 and remain undefeated heading into this week’s rivalry contest with the Florida Gators. Pitt and Virginia both picked up their second conference wins of the season with home wins. Pitt slowed down the Boston College offensive running attack to defeat the Eagles 24-16 on Thursday night, while the Cavaliers got a big game from freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea to upend the Duke Blue Devils 30-27. The Clemson Tigers defense held the high-octane North Carolina offense to its fewest points and total yards of the season in a 31-20 home win to extend their winning streak to three straight games. Behind Brennan Armstrong’s big day, NC State scored 35 points in Blacksburg, Virginia, to defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Wolfpack have now won four straight games and eight games on the season for the fourth consecutive year. Georgia Tech’s defense held Syracuse to just 259 yards overall, including only 53 passing yards, to beat the Orange 31-22. The win made the Yellow Jackets bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. Wake Forest had its non-conference winning streak snapped at 12 consecutive games, as the Demon Deacons fell on the road at No. 19 Notre Dame 45-7.