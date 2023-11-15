Upcoming ACC football schedule, notes

﻿Upcoming ACC Football Schedule THURSDAY, NOV. 16 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Boston College at Pitt 7 p.m., ESPN 161, 193, or 389 955 or 989 Series: Pitt leads series, 17-15; Last meeting: Boston College, 31-30 (OT) (2020) ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline) SATURDAY, NOV. 18 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web No. 9 Louisville at Miami Noon, ABC 81, 137, or 193 81 or 955 Series: Miami leads series, 11-3-1; Last meeting: Miami, 47-34 (2020) ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElory (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline) Duke at Virginia 3 p.m., The CW 111, 194, or 382 956 or 972 Series: Virginia leads series, 40-34; Last meeting: Duke, 38-17 (2022) The CW Network: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Wes Bryant (sideline) Wake Forest at No. 20 Notre Dame 3:30 p.m., NBC 85 or 129 85 or ND129 Series: Notre Dame leads series, 5-0; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 56-27 (2018) NBC: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Lewis Johnson (sideline) No. 22 North Carolina at Clemson 3:30 p.m., ESPN 81, 137, or 193 81 or 955 Series: Clemson leads series, 39-19-1; Last meeting: Clemson, 39-10 (2022) ESPN: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline) NC State at Virginia Tech 3:30 p.m., ACCN 160, 202, or 381 965 or 971 Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 28-19-4; Last meeting: NC State, 22-21 (2022) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline) North Alabama at No. 4 Florida State 6:30 p.m., The CW 111 or 384 974 Series: First Meeting; Last Meeting: N/A The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline) Syracuse at Georgia Tech 8 p.m., ACCN 137, 193, or 383 955 or 973 Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 3-1; Last meeting: Syracuse, 37-20 (2020) ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. 2024-30 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE MODEL ANNOUNCED The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its future football schedule model for the next seven years, 2024 through 2030. With the addition of the ACC’s three new member institutions next summer – University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University – the new football scheduling model will go into effect beginning with the 2024 season. The new schedule will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools and will increase the number of annual conference matchups from 56 to 68. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The approved format will continue to have each member institution play eight conference games per season, with all 17 teams playing each other at least twice over the next seven seasons – once at home and once on the road. The current 14 conference teams will play a total of three times each in California over the seven years and none will travel west to California in back-to-back seasons. The new scheduling model protects 16 annual matchups. Of the 16 matchups, 11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three. The annual protected matchups are Boston College-Syracuse, Boston College-Pitt, Syracuse-Pitt, North Carolina-Virginia, North Carolina-Duke, North Carolina-NC State, NC State-Wake Forest, NC State-Duke, Duke-Wake Forest, Virginia Tech-Virginia, Florida State-Clemson, Miami-Florida State, Miami-Virginia Tech, Stanford-Cal, Stanford-SMU, and Cal-SMU. SEMINOLES ARE INTO THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME The Florida State Seminoles clinched a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game with their win over the Pitt Panthers last Saturday (Nov. 4). The nationally ranked Seminoles are 10-0 overall and finished 8-0 in ACC play this season. It marks the Seminoles’ sixth trip to the ACC Football Championship Game and the first since 2014 (2004, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014) when they won their third consecutive ACC Championship title with a 37-35 win over Georgia Tech. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. CARDINALS WIN AND THEY ARE IN Louisville enters the week at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in ACC regular-season play. If the Cardinals defeat Miami this Saturday, Nov. 18, they will clinch the second spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game versus Florida State on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Charlotte, North Carolina. 2023 ACC FOOTBALL HONORS CLASS ANNOUNCED On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the 2023 ACC Football Honors Class was announced on ACC PM. The class includes a Heisman Trophy winner, multiple Super Bowl Champions, Hall of Famers, All-Americans, and several NFL standouts. This year’s 14-member class of honorees includes Boston College’s Gosder Cherilus, Clemson’s Jeff Bostic, Duke’s Matt Daniels, Florida State’s Charlie Ward, Georgia Tech’s George O’Leary, Louisville’s Michael Bush, Miami’s Dennis Harrah, North Carolina’s Alge Crumpler, NC State’s Ray Agnew, Pitt’s Jackie Sherrill, Syracuse’s Robert Konrad, Virginia’s Rondé Barber, Virginia Tech’s Jeff King and Wake Forest’s Bill Ard. This year’s class will be celebrated during the ACC Football Honors program presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, and during the on-field pregame festivities at the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game, set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium. ACC Network will air the ACC Football Honors production on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. SEMINOLES STAND STRONG Florida State is 10-0 overall and 8-0 in ACC play, the Noles’ best start since 2014 when they started 13-0 and posted a perfect 8-0 ACC record. The Seminoles are one of just seven undefeated teams remaining in FBS this season and one of just five among the Power 5 conferences (counting James Madison, which is in its second year of transition to the FBS level). MULTIPLE ACC TEAMS RANKED IN TOP 25 IN WEEK 12 For the 11th consecutive week, the Florida State Seminoles were ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, once again at No. 4 overall. Joining Florida State in the AP Top 25 poll was Louisville, which moved up two spots to No. 9 overall, and North Carolina at No. 22. NC State also received votes. Three ACC teams were ranked in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll this week, nearly mirroring the AP Poll. Florida State remained in the top five, coming in at No. 4 overall, while Louisville came in at No. 9. North Carolina remained in the poll, coming in at No. 20 this week. NC State also received votes in the coaches poll. The No. 9 ranking is the highest for Louisville since coming in as high as No. 3 in the AP Poll in 2016. BOWL-ELIGIBLE TEAMS Heading into Week 12 (Nov. 13-18), there are 58 bowl-eligible teams in FBS, including eight teams from the ACC in Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Miami, Boston College, Duke, NC State and Clemson. The eight ACC bowl-eligible teams to date are the second-most among all FBS conferences. Three more teams in Virginia Tech (5-5), Georgia Tech (5-5) and Syracuse (5-5) are just one win away from becoming bowl eligible, while Wake Forest (4-6) is in need of two victories to become bowl eligible this year. Since 2017, the ACC has averaged 10 bowl-eligible teams each year, including a high of 11 teams in 2018. Last season, the ACC had nine teams play in a bowl game. VERSUS THEIR PEERS The ACC has posted a 50.5 winning percentage versus Power 5 opponents this season - conference and non-conference combined - the second-best winning percentage among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC has 53 wins over Power 5 teams - conference and non-conference combined - tied for the third-most among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC is one of just two conferences in all of FBS with a winning record over Power 5 opponents - conference and non-conference games combined. ACC teams have a combined 12 wins over the top 25 nationally ranked opponents this season. The ACC has recorded a combined 20 wins over teams with an RPI in the top 30 (1-30) - the most wins among all FBS conferences. ACC teams have a combined 25 wins over teams with a record over .500, the second-most among all FBS conferences. CLOSE CALLS The ACC overall has 14 wins in close games this season (4 points or less) - tied for the second-most among Power 5 conferences. The ACC overall has 27 wins in one TD games this season (8 points or less) - the most among all Power 5 conferences. 42.2 percent of the ACC’s conference games (19-of-45) have been decided by one score or less (8 points or less) this season. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS The ACC has been solid in non-conference play this season, going 36-14 (.720) overall in non-conference play over the first 11 weeks. The ACC has posted the second-most non-conference wins among all FBS conferences with 36 through 11 weeks. The ACC has 10 non-conference Power 5 wins - which includes two wins over Notre Dame - the most among all FBS conferences. ACC teams are 8-5 combined against the SEC and Big Ten, with the ACC recording four wins over each of the two conferences. The rest of FBS is 9-46 overall versus the two Power 5 conferences. The ACC has also handed Notre Dame two of their three losses this season - Louisville (33-20) on Oct. 7 and Clemson (31-23) on Nov. 4. PREVIEWING WEEK 12 Week 12 of the 2023 season will see all 14 ACC teams in action once again, with six league contests and two non-conference bouts. Boston College and Pitt will face off on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the primetime game on ESPN, as both teams will look to get back in the win column following ACC losses last week. No. 9 Louisville will travel to Miami for a Noon kickoff on ABC on Saturday, as the Cardinals will look to clinch a spot into their first-ever ACC Championship Game with a win over the Hurricanes. Miami is looking to snap a two-game losing streak and close out its home slate with a win over the Cardinals. Duke and Virginia will kick off at 3 p.m. (The CW), as both teams look to get back in the win column, while Wake Forest steps out of conference play to take on No. 20 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, at 3:30 p.m. (NBC). Nationally-ranked North Carolina looks to keep its ACC Championship Game hopes alive with a win on the road at a surging Clemson (3:30 p.m., ESPN), which has won two straight games and secured a six-win season for the 25th consecutive year. A battle of a pair of 4-2 teams will meet in Blacksburg, Virginia, at 3:30 p.m. (ACCN), as Virginia Tech hosts the NC State Wolfpack with championship-game implications on the line in the pivotal ACC matchup. The Hokies are also searching for that sixth win to come bowl eligible. No. 4 nationally-ranked Florida State Seminoles will host their final home game of the season, taking on North Alabama for the first time ever on Saturday night (6:30 p.m., The CW), as the Noles look to remain unbeaten. In the nightcap, a battle for bowl eligibility will take place in Atlanta, as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will host the Syracuse Orange at 8 p.m. (ACCN). Both teams enter the game at 5-5 overall, as the Yellow Jackets are looking for their fifth ACC win on the season, while the Orange are looking to build off a conference win over Pitt last Saturday inside Yankee Stadium. WEEK 11 RECAP Week 11 of the football season saw the winning teams average 35.6 points on the week, while three of the seven contests were decided by one touchdown or less. With a 10-game home winning streak on the line, the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals fought off a valiant effort by the Virginia Cavaliers to hold on for a 31-24 win on Thursday night. Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo rushed for a 73-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 3:24 remaining to rally with 17 points in the fourth quarter in the win. Virginia Tech scored 35 unanswered points and amassed 600 total yards of offense to snap Boston College’s five-game win streak with a 48-22 win, highlighted by two passing touchdowns and 135 rushing yards from the Hokies’ Kyron Drones. Clemson’s defense held the high-powered Georgia Tech offense to just 250 yards and recorded four interceptions to defeat the Yellow Jackets for the ninth consecutive time at 42-21. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik had his best game of the season, as he was 23-of-34 for 205 yards and four touchdowns. NC State pushed its winning streak to three in a row with a 26-6 road win over Wake Forest. The Wolfpack held the Wake Forest offense to just six points and only 163 yards of total offense for the game. NC State capped the road win when Jaylon Scott returned a two-point conversion pass 100 yards for a defensive conversion following the Demon Deacons’ touchdown in the fourth quarter. Miami took Florida State to the limit in the rivalry game, as the Seminoles rallied in the second half to win their 16th consecutive game. This one wrapped up the program’s 10th perfect mark in ACC play. Heisman Trophy hopeful Jordan Travis threw for 265 yards and his 20th touchdown pass of the season, a 6-yard fade to Keon Coleman that gave the Noles a little breathing room in the final quarter. Syracuse snapped its five-game skid by running the ball, as the Orange rushed 65 times for 392 yards and two touchdowns to defeat Pitt 28-13 on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The game was played in the Bronx in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the first college game played at the original Yankee Stadium on Oct. 20, 1923, five days after the Yankees won their first World Series title. In perhaps the game of the week, No. 24 North Carolina stopped Duke’s 2-point conversion attempt to tie the game in the second overtime, sending the Tar Heels to a 47-45 win against the rival Blue Devils in a thriller Saturday night. UNC quarterback Drake Maye provided the winning margin for the home-standing Tar Heels, running around the right side and spinning Duke defenders near the goal line to extend the ball for a 5-yard keeper. On the ensuing 2-point conversion, Maye broke off a rush attempt and flipped the ball ahead to John Copenhaver in the end zone for the 47-39 lead.