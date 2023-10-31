Upcoming ACC football schedule, notes

﻿Upcoming ACC Football Schedule THURSDAY, NOV. 2 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Wake Forest at Duke 7:30 p.m., ESPN 137, 138, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: Duke leads series, 59-41-2; Last meeting: Duke, 34-31 (2022) ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline) FRIDAY, NOV. 3 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Boston College at Syracuse 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 137, 138, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: Syracuse leads series, 34-22; Last meeting: Syracuse, 32-23 (2022) ESPN2: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline) SATURDAY, NOV. 4 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Campbell at No. 25 North Carolina Noon, ACCN 137 or 193 955 Series: First meeting; Last meeting: N/A ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Parker (sideline) No. 12 Notre Dame at Clemson Noon, ABC 82 or 129 ND129 or MaddogSports Series: Clemson leads series, 4-3; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 35-14 (2022) ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline) Georgia Tech at Virginia 2 p.m., The CW 119 or 204 967 or 984 Series: Virginia leads series, 22-21-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 16-9 (2021) The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline) No. 4 Florida State at Pitt 3:30 p.m., ESPN 98, 194, or 380 956 or 970 Series: Pitt leads series, 6-4; Last meeting: Pitt, 41-17 (2020) ESPN: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline) Virginia Tech at No. 15 Louisville 3:30 p.m., ACCN 137, 193, or 391 955 or 981 Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 6-2; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 42-35 (2020) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Ashley Stroehlein (sideline) Miami at NC State 8 p.m., ACCN 98, 137, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: Miami leads series, 11-5-1; Last meeting: Miami, 31-30 (2021) ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California, Berkeley (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. 2024-30 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE MODEL ANNOUNCED The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its future football schedule model for the next seven years, 2024 through 2030. With the addition of the ACC’s three new member institutions next summer – University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University – the new football scheduling model will go into effect beginning with the 2024 season. The new schedule will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools and will increase the number of annual conference matchups from 56 to 68. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The approved format will continue to have each member institution play eight conference games per season, with all 17 teams playing each other at least twice over the next seven seasons – once at home and once on the road. The current 14 conference teams will play a total of three times each in California over the seven years and none will travel west to California in back-to-back seasons. The new scheduling model protects 16 annual matchups. Of the 16 matchups, 11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three. The annual protected matchups are Boston College-Syracuse, Boston College-Pitt, Syracuse-Pitt, North Carolina-Virginia, North Carolina-Duke, North Carolina-NC State, NC State-Wake Forest, NC State-Duke, Duke-Wake Forest, Virginia Tech-Virginia, Florida State-Clemson, Miami-Florida State, Miami-Virginia Tech, Stanford-Cal, Stanford-SMU, and Cal-SMU. MULTIPLE ACC TEAMS RANKED IN TOP 25 IN WEEK 10 For the ninth consecutive week, the Florida State Seminoles were ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, once again at No. 4 overall. Joining Florida State in the AP Top 25 poll was Louisville, which moved up three spots to No. 15 overall. Both North Carolina and Miami received votes. Three ACC teams were ranked in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll this week, nearly mirroring the AP Poll. Florida State remained in the top five, coming in at No. 4 overall, while Louisville came in at No. 15. North Carolina remained in the poll, coming in at No. 25 this week. Miami and Duke also received votes in the coaches poll. VERSUS THEIR PEERS The ACC has posted a 50.63 winning percentage versus Power 5 opponents this season - conference and non-conference combined - the second-best winning percentage among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC has 40 wins over Power 5 teams - conference and non-conference combined - tied for the second-most among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC is one of just two conferences in all of FBS with a winning record over Power 5 opponents - conference and non-conference games combined. ACC teams have a combined 11 wins over the top 25 nationally ranked opponents this season, the second-most among all FBS conferences. CLOSE CALLS The ACC has a total of 21 wins in one TD games this season (8 points or less) - the most among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC overall has 12 wins in close games this season (4 points or less) - tied for the most among Power 5 conferences. 43.8 percent of the ACC’s conference games (14-of-32) have been decided by one score or less (8 points or less) this season, the second-highest among all Power 5 conferences. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS The ACC has been solid in non-conference play this season, going 34-14 (.708) overall in non-conference play over the first nine weeks. The ACC has two non-conference games this week. The ACC has posted the second-most non-conference wins among all FBS conferences with 34 through nine weeks. The ACC has eight non-conference Power 5 wins, the most among all FBS conferences. ACC teams are 8-5 combined against the SEC and Big Ten, with the ACC recording four wins over each of the two conferences. The rest of FBS is 9-44 overall versus the two Power 5 conferences. BOWL-ELIGIBLE TEAMS Heading into Week 10 (Oct. 31-Nov.4), there are 40 bowl-eligible teams in FBS, including four teams from the ACC in Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, and Miami. Three teams in the Boston College Eagles (5-3), Duke Blue Devils (5-3), and NC State Wolfpack (5-3) are one win away from becoming bowl eligible, while five other teams are two wins away. Since 2017, the ACC has averaged 10 bowl-eligible teams each year, including a high of 11 teams in 2018. Last season, the ACC had nine teams play in a bowl game. PREVIEWING WEEK 10 Week 10 of the 2023 season will see all 14 ACC teams back in action, highlighted by six conference matchups, including two primetime contests on the ESPN networks on Thursday and Friday night. Wake Forest and Duke will both be looking to bounce back from a top-20 loss last week as the Demon Deacons travel just down the road to Duke for a Thursday night tilt in Durham, N.C. (7:30 p.m./ESPN). On Friday, Boston College will hit the road for an ACC showdown with Syracuse on ESPN2 (7:30 p.m.). Saturday’s competition will kick off with a pair of non-conference contests, as No. 25 North Carolina will host Campbell (Noon, ACCN) for the first time on the gridiron, while Clemson will welcome No. 12 Notre Dame to Death Valley (Noon, ABC) for a non-conference matchup. Georgia Tech will trek north to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (2 p.m./The CW) in a key ACC matchup, while No. 4 Florida State will look to remain unbeaten on the season with a contest at Pitt (3:30 p.m./ESPN), which picked up a top-25 win over Louisville earlier this season. Both Virginia Tech and No. 15 Louisville have just one loss in ACC play this season and will be looking to stay at the top of the regular-season standings with a win on Saturday (3:30 p.m./ACCN), as the two teams meet in Louisville, Ky. Miami and NC State are both 2-2 in ACC play this season and are coming off one-score wins at home last week. The two teams will kick off from Raleigh, N.C., at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. WEEK 9 RECAP Week 9 of the 2023 season saw the home teams stand victorious in seven of the eight matchups, while four of the contests were decided by one touchdown or less. The lone visiting team to pick up a win last week, Florida State extended its winning streak to 14 consecutive wins with a 41-16 road win over Wake Forest. Virginia Tech returned from an open week to defeat Syracuse 38-10 on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va., dropping the Orange to 0-4 in conference play after a 4-0 start to the season. No. 18 Louisville defeated No. 20 Duke 23-0, as the Cardinals extended their home winning streak to nine consecutive games and shut out a top-25 nationally ranked opponent for the first time in program history. NC State took advantage of two Clemson turnovers, including a pick-six, to defeat the Tigers 24-17 in Raleigh, N.C. Miami won its second consecutive game in overtime, scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run from Mark Fletcher Jr. in the overtime period to defeat Virginia 29-26. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit in the final quarter and upend the nationally-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels for the third straight season, 46-42. In non-conference play, Boston College held off UConn 21-14 for the Eagles’ fourth consecutive win, while Pitt fell on the road in South Bend, Ind., to the nationally-ranked Fighting Irish.

