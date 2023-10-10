Upcoming ACC Football schedule, notes

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule SATURDAY, OCT. 14 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State Noon, ABC 136, 138, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: Florida State leads series, 13-2; Last meeting: Florida State, 38-3 (2022) ABC: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline) Wake Forest at Virginia Tech 3:30 p.m., ACCN 136, 138, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: Virginia Tech leads, 25-13-1; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 23-16 (2020) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline) No. 14 Louisville at Pitt 6:30 p.m., The CW 121, 246, 202, 205 965 or 968 Series: Pitt leads series, 10-9; Last meeting: Louisville, 24-10 (2022) The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline) No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina 7:30 p.m., ABC 82, 138 or 194 956 Series: North Carolina leads series, 15-11; Last meeting: North Carolina, 27-24 (2022) MadDogSports ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline) NC State at No. 17 Duke 8 p.m., ACCN 136, 137, 193, 204 955 or 967 Series: Duke leads series, 41-37-5; Last meeting: NC State, 31-20 (2020) ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) Open: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California, Berkeley (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. FIVE ACC TEAMS RANKED AP TOP 25 POLL IN WEEK 7 For the second consecutive week, the ACC had five teams ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll, once again led by Florida State at No. 4. North Carolina (No. 12) moved up two spots, while Louisville (No. 14) jumped 11 spots with the win over then-No. 10 Notre Dame. Duke (No. 17) and Miami (No. 25) round out the ACC teams in the top 25. Clemson also received votes. Four ACC teams were ranked in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll this week, nearly mirroring the AP Poll. Florida State came in at No. 4, while North Carolina (No. 12) and Louisville (No. 15) were in the top 15. Duke moved up three spots to No. 18 on an open week. Miami and Clemson also received votes in the coaches poll. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS The ACC has been solid in non-conference play this season, going 33-13 (.717) overall in non-conference play over the first six weeks of the season. The ACC does not have a non-conference game this week. Eight of the ACC’s 33 non-conference wins have come against the Big Ten and the SEC (8-5 combined record), with the ACC recording four wins over each of the two conferences. The rest of FBS is 9-42 overall versus the two Power 5 conferences. THREE OF A KIND Entering Week 7 of play, the ACC still has three teams that remain unbeaten in Louisville (6-0), Florida State (5-0), and North Carolina (5-0). The three undefeated teams are tied for the most among any FBS conference, matching the Big Ten and the Pac-12. BOWL ELIGIBLE TEAMS With Louisville’s 33-20 win over then-No. 10 Notre Dame (Oct. 7) in Week 6, the Cardinals became the first ACC team and one of just five teams to become bowl eligible in the first six weeks of the season along with Georgia, Michigan, USC, and Oklahoma. Since 2017, the ACC has averaged 10 bowl eligible teams each year, including a high of 11 teams in 2018. Last season, the ACC had nine teams bowl eligible. ACC ON ABC/ESPN During the first six weeks of the season, the ACC had four games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” as well as a total of 21 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In addition to the games already played, the ACC will be featured in three ABC games over the next two weeks. This week (Oct. 14), Syracuse will play at No. 4 Florida State at noon ET on ABC, while No. 12 North Carolina will host No. 25 Miami for ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” contest at 7:30 p.m. ET. In Week 8 (Oct. 21), the ACC will have either Duke at Florida State OR Clemson at Miami on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football”. Overall, the ACC will have six games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” – the most of any FBS conference – as well as 25 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first eight weeks of the season. To date, 18 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, with 12 different league programs featured. PREVIEWING WEEK 7 Week 7 will see five key ACC matchups, highlighted by a top-25 match between No. 25 Miami and No. 12 North Carolina on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football”. Syracuse will remain on the road to take on its second-consecutive nationally-ranked team in No. 4 Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 14, at noon ET on ABC. The Orange are trying to stop a two-game skid and snap the Seminoles’ 11-game win streak. Wake Forest and Virginia Tech will both look to get back in the win column, as both are coming off ACC road losses last season. WF is 1-1 on the road this season, while Virginia Tech is 2-1 at home in Lane Stadium. The contest is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. Louisville, who is coming off a win over then-No. 10 Notre Dame at home last week, hits the road to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network. The Panthers are coming off an open week and are looking to snap a four-game losing streak versus the undefeated and No. 14 Louisville Cardinals. The top-25 matchup between Miami and North Carolina will face off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Hurricanes are coming off a last-second loss at home to Georgia Tech last Saturday, their first loss of the season, while North Carolina climbed to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll with a 40-7 home win over Syracuse to stay undefeated at 5-0. NC State will jump back into ACC play with a road contest at No. 17 Duke at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The Wolfpack are 2-0 on the road this season, while the Blue Devils are coming off an open week following their home loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago. WEEK 6 RECAP Four games were decided by one score or less, an undefeated team fell, and the ACC went a combined 4-0 in non-conference play to highlight Week 6 of the season. Louisville remained undefeated with a 33-20 win over No. 10 Notre Dame, marking the second straight season that the Cardinals have beaten an Associated Press top-10 opponent for the first time in school history. The win also snapped Notre Dame’s winning streak over Atlantic Coast Conference opponents at 30 straight games dating back to 2017. Boston College and NC State both held on to win by one touchdown or less in their non-conference matchups versus Army and Marshall, respectively, while Virginia scored its first win of the season with a 27-13 victory at home over William & Mary in non-conference play. In ACC play, North Carolina and Florida State remained undefeated with home wins, as the Tar Heels defeated Syracuse 40-7 behind a career day from quarterback Drake Maye, while Florida State ran away from Virginia Tech with a 39-17 victory behind a career day from running back Trey Benson. Clemson continued its winning streak over Wake Forest with a 17-12 home win, extending their winning streak to 15 straight over the Demon Deacons, while Georgia Tech scored in the final seconds to upend Miami 23-20 and hand the Hurricanes their first loss of the season.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest