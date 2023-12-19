Upcoming ACC Bowl schedule

Press Release by

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule THURSDAY, DEC. 21 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl 8 p.m., ESPN 80 or 84 80 or 84 South Florida (6-6) vs. Syracuse (6-6) Series: South Florida leads the series, 8-2; Last meeting: South Florida, 45-20 (2016) ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline) FRIDAY, DEC. 22 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl 6:30 p.m., ESPN 84, 371, 374 84, 371, 374 Georgia Tech (6-6) vs. UCF (6-6) Series: Georgia Tech leads the series, 3-2; Last meeting: UCF, 27-10 (2022) ESPN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) SATURDAY, DEC. 23 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web 76® Birmingham Bowl 12 p.m., ABC 84 or 371 84 or 371 Troy (11-2) vs. Duke (7-5) Series: Duke leads the series, 2-0; Last meeting: Duke, 34-17 (2014) ABC: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Cole Cubelic (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline) WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com 2 p.m., ESPN 84 or 371 84 or 371 Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Tulane (11-2) Series: Virginia Tech leads the series, 5-4; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 30-13 (1989) ESPN: Jay Alter (play-by-play), Rene Ingoglia (analyst), Alex Chappell (sideline) Duke’s Mayo Bowl 5:30 p.m., ESPN 80, 84, 106, 193 80, 84, 955 North Carolina (8-4) vs. West Virginia (8-4) Series: Series is tied at 1-1; Last meeting: West Virginia, 31-30 (2008) ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline) DirecTV Holiday Bowl 8 p.m., Fox 83, 161, 194 83 or 956 No. 15 Louisville (10-3) vs. USC (7-5) Series: First Meeting FOX: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline) THURSDAY, DEC. 28 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Wasabi Fenway Bowl 11 a.m., ESPN 106, 201, 371 371 or 964 No. 24 SMU (11-2) vs. Boston College (6-6) Series: SMU leads the series, 1-0; Last meeting: SMU, 31-29 (1986) ESPN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline) Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl 2:15 p.m., ESPN 80, 84, 372 80, 84, 372 Rutgers (6-6) vs. Miami (7-5) Series: Miami leads the series, 11-0; Last meeting: Miami, 34-10 (2003) ESPN: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline) Pop-Tarts Bowl 5:45 p.m., ESPN 80, 84, 119, 193 80, 84, 955 No. 18 NC State (9-3) vs. No. 25 Kansas State (8-4) Series: First Meeting ESPN: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline) FRIDAY, DEC. 29 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web TaxSlayer Gator Bowl 12 p.m., ESPN 84, 106, 119, 193 84, 955, 961 No. 22 Clemson (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5) Series: Kentucky leads the series, 8-5; Last meeting: Clemson, 21-13 (2009) ESPN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) SATURDAY, DEC. 30 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Capital One Orange Bowl 4 p.m., ESPN 80, 82, 84 80, 82, 84 No. 6 Georgia (12-1) vs. No. 5 Florida State (13-0) Series: Georgia leads the series, 6-4-1; Last meeting: Georgia, 26-13 (2003) ESPN: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (sideline) ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. BOWL-ELIGIBLE TEAMS Over two-thirds of the ACC is bowl eligible, as 11 of the 14 teams are bowl eligible - Florida State (13-0), Louisville (10-3), NC State (9-3), Clemson (8-4), North Carolina (8-4), Duke (7-5), Miami (7-5), Georgia Tech (6-6), Virginia Tech (6-6), Boston College (6-6), and Syracuse (6-6). The 11 ACC bowl-eligible teams are the most among all Power 5 conferences. The 11 ACC bowl-eligible teams also match a conference high from 2018. Heading into this season, the ACC has averaged 10 bowl-eligible teams each year since 2017, including a high of 11 teams in 2018. Last season in 2022, the ACC had nine teams play in a bowl game. ACC GOING BOWLING After claiming its 16th ACC Championship, No. 5 Florida State (13-0, 8-0 ACC) will compete against No. 6 Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the 11th time in program history. Florida State has won its last two trips to the Orange Bowl and boasts five Orange Bowl victories all-time, including the 1993 National Championship. The New Year’s Six meeting between the Seminoles and Bulldogs will be the 12th all-time matchup and the first between the two schools since the 2003 Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs lead the overall series 6-4-1 over the Seminoles. Under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm, No. 15 Louisville (10-3, 7-1 ACC) will compete in a bowl game for the third straight season. The trip to the DirecTV Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, will be the first for the Cardinals, who are 12-12-1 all-time over 25 bowl appearances. Last season, the Cardinals posted a 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Louisville will meet Southern California in a bowl game for the first time. No. 18 NC State (9-3, 6-2 ACC) will be making its 35th bowl appearance in program history and its second straight trip to the postseason with the Wolfpack’s trip to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Entering the final College Football Playoff rankings, the Wolfpack were ranked 18th and will meet No. 25 Kansas State for the first time in Orlando, Florida. NC State is 17-16-1 overall in bowl play. No. 22 Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC) will be making a bowl appearance for the 19th consecutive year, adding to its current school record that began in 2005. It is the longest current active streak among ACC teams and the fifth-longest in the nation. The Tigers will head south to the Sunshine State to compete in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl for the 10th time. The matchup against Kentucky will be the Tigers’ 46th bowl game in program history, as the Tigers have a 26-23 overall bowl record. Kentucky leads 8-5 in the all-time series with Clemson. For the fifth straight season, North Carolina (8-4, 4-4 ACC) will head to the postseason with a berth versus West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will mark the sixth time that the Tar Heels have played a bowl game in Charlotte, the last being against South Carolina in 2021. The Tar Heels are 1-1 versus the Mountaineers, with the last meeting coming in 2008. Duke (7-5, 4-4 ACC) will make its 16th bowl appearance this season, making its first appearance in the 76® Birmingham Bowl versus Troy. The Blue Devils are 2-0 all-time versus the Trojans. The Blue Devils are 7-8 all-time in bowl play and have won each of their last five bowl games. For the first time under head coach Mario Cristobal, Miami (7-5, 3-5 ACC) is postseason-bound. The Hurricanes head to Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl for the second time. When Miami meets Rutgers, it will be the 45th bowl game in Hurricanes history and the 12th matchup against the Scarlett Knights, holding a dominant 11-0 advantage in the all-time series. Georgia Tech (6-6, 5-3 ACC) will play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl for the first time in program history, taking on the UCF. The Yellow Jackets return to postseason play for the first time since taking on Minnesota in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl. The Jackets are 25-20 all-time in postseason bowl season, including winning three of their last five bowl contests. Georgia Tech is 3-2 versus the Knights, with the last meeting coming in Orlando in 2022. Virginia Tech (6-6, 5-3 ACC) is bowl-eligible for the first time under head coach Brent Pry and the 35th time in program history. The Hokies will play Tulane in the Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com, marking the third time that they have played in Annapolis, Maryland, with appearances in 2014 and 2018. Virginia Tech is 1-1 in the Military Bowl all-time and 13-21 in postseason bowl play overall. The Hokies are 5-4 versus the Green Wave all-time, with the last meeting between the two teams coming back in 1989. Boston College (6-6, 3-5 ACC) will play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl for the first time. The Eagles are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021 when the Eagles were scheduled to play East Carolina in the 2021 Military Bowl. However, that game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. BC is 14-13 overall in bowl game history, with the Eagles last win a 36-30 victory over Maryland at the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl. The Eagles will face off with No. 24 SMU. BC trails future ACC member SMU 1-0, with the lone meeting coming in October 1986. Syracuse (6-6, 2-6 ACC) will be the first ACC team to play in the RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl. Making a bowl game for the second-consecutive season for the first time since 2012 and 2013, the Orange are 16-10-1 overall in 28 bowl appearances, including winning six of their last eight bowl games. Syracuse will take on South Florida, who holds an 8-2 edge over the Orange all-time. THE ACC WITH FOUR TEAMS IN THE FINAL CFP RANKINGS The ACC had a total of four teams ranked in the final 2023 College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, released on Dec. 3. The four teams were tied for the second-most among all FBS conferences. Florida State was ranked No. 5 despite going undefeated at 13-0 overall and winning the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game over No. 15 Louisville on Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Louisville came in at No. 15, having finished the regular season at 10-3 overall, while NC State was ranked No. 18, having gone 9-3 and closing the regular season out on a five-game win streak. The Clemson Tigers were ranked No. 22 overall, finishing the regular season at 8-4 and on a four-game winning streak. MULTIPLE ACC TEAMS RANKED IN TOP 25 IN WEEK 15 For the 14th consecutive week, the Florida State Seminoles were ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, coming in at No. 4 overall in the latest poll on Dec. 3. Joining Florida State in the AP Top 25 poll was Louisville, which was ranked at No. 16 overall, and NC State at No. 19. Clemson also received votes in the poll. Three ACC teams were ranked in the most recent USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll (Dec. 3). Florida State remained in the top five, moving up to No. 3 overall, while Louisville came in at No. 15. For the third straight week, NC State was in the top 25 coaches poll, moving up to No. 18. Clemson also received votes. CLOSE CALLS The ACC has 16 wins in close games this season (4 points or less). Overall, the ACC has 32 wins in one TD games this season (8 points or less) - tied for the most among Power 5 conferences. 42.9 percent of the ACC’s conference games (24-of-56) were decided by one score or less (8 points) this season - the most among all Power 5 conferences in conference play. VERSUS THEIR PEERS The ACC has posted a 50.4 winning percentage versus Power 5 opponents this season - conference and non-conference combined - the second-best winning percentage among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC has 67 wins over Power 5 teams - conference and non-conference combined - the third-most among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC is one of just three conferences in all of FBS with a winning record over Power 5 opponents - conference and non-conference games combined. ACC teams have a combined 14 wins over the top 25 nationally ranked opponents this season - the third-most among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC has recorded a combined 21 wins over teams with an RPI in the top 30 (1-30) - the second-most wins among all FBS conferences. ACC teams have a combined 28 wins over teams with a record over .500 - the most among all FBS conferences. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS The ACC has been solid in non-conference play this season, going 39-17 (.696) overall in non-conference play. The ACC’s 39 non-conference wins are the second-most non-conference wins among all FBS conferences. The ACC has 13 non-conference Power 5 wins - which includes two wins over Notre Dame - the most among all FBS conferences. ACC teams are 10-7 combined against the SEC and Big Ten, with the ACC recording six wins over the SEC and four versus the Big Ten. The rest of FBS is 10-47 overall versus the two Power 5 conferences. The ACC has also handed Notre Dame two of their three losses this season - Louisville (33-20) on Oct. 7 and Clemson (31-23) on Nov. 4.