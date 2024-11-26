UNC fires head coach Mack Brown

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

North Carolina officials have decided to fire National Championship-winning head coach Mack Brown. "Mack Brown has won more games than any football coach in UNC history, and we deeply appreciate all that he has done for Carolina Football and our University,'' North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. "Over the last six seasons – his second campaign in Chapel Hill -- he has coached our team to six bowl berths, including an Orange Bowl while mentoring 18 NFL draft picks. He and his wife Sally have done an outstanding job supporting the Carolina community, including raising funds for UNC Children's Hospital while hosting other popular events such as the Ladies Day Clinic. Both also have been terrific in leading our program during some incredibly tough stretches, including the tragic passing of wide receiver Tylee Craft this season. "Coach Brown has led the Carolina Football program back into the national conversation as we improved the program's facilities, significantly increased the size of the staff, invested in salaries and bolstered our nutrition and strength and conditioning programs. He also has been a dedicated fundraiser, strengthening the Football endowment while also supporting our other sports programs. "We thank Coach Brown for his dedication to Carolina, and wish him, Sally and their family all the best." Brown told the news to his team this morning. He publicly stated on Monday that he wanted to coach beyond the 2024 season, but school officials had other plans. Brown's record was 44-32, including four straight Bowl game losses over six seasons with the Tarheels. He was the oldest active coach in college football and has the most active career wins. He was just one of three active coaches with a national championship along with Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart. A Statement from Mack Brown pic.twitter.com/cuC5DvBeH0 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 26, 2024

