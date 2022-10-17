Uiagalelei praises Klubnik, says the freshman brings joy to the game

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Cade Klubnik has played in just four games this season, but starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei complimented Klubnik on his love of the game and says that the freshman will be ready when his time comes.

Klubnik has completed 7-of-15 passes this season for 66 yards and a touchdown. The Austin (TX) Westlake former 5-star led a crisp scoring drive in the season opener against Georgia, but has used sparingly since then as the Tigers have played more than one game down to the wire.

Uiagalelei praised his backup during interviews Monday and said that Klubnik will be ready when he gets his chance.

“I think he’s done a really good job of picking up the offense,” Uiagalelei said. “He’s really being a leader. He’s done a good job of just staying focused. I know he hasn’t played as much but I know but he’s definitely ready for when his time comes. He’s gonna be able to do that, and he’s just a great guy.”

Uiagalelei said Klubnik has fun when he’s on the football field.

“He’s a good guy, an energetic guy that brings a lot of energy,” he said. “He brings a lot of joy to the game of football. The biggest thing that I see is that he has a lot of fun. It’s good to see a young guy like Cade have a lot of fun on the football field. I like that.”