Two Tigers ranked top-10 safeties in college football

Pro Football Focus ranked the top-10 safeties in college football and two Tigers made the list.

After a sophomore slump, Andrew Mukuba is still regarded as the No. 6 player at his position.

"Mukuba had a very disappointing sophomore season with just a 50.2 grade," PFF's Max Chadwick said. "However, he was battling injuries and was coming off a stellar freshman year. Over the last two seasons, the sophomore’s 17 coverage stops were tied for eighth among Power Five safeties while his 10 forced incompletions are tied for ninth."

RJ Mickens rounds out the list at No. 10.

"The second of two Clemson safeties on this list, Mickens is the underrated star in the Tigers’ secondary," said Chadwick. "The junior’s 87.2 grade over the last two seasons is second to only Kinchens among Power Five safeties. In that span, he’s only given up 0.28 yards per coverage snap, tied for seventh in the Power Five."

Mukuba enters 2023 credited with 104 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack, 13 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in 1,156 snaps over 25 games (21 starts).

Mickens enters 2023 having recorded 94 tackles (3.5 for loss), five interceptions and three pass breakups over 892 career snaps in 36 games (eight starts).

Clemson faces another ACC PFF top-10 pairing this season with Miami's Kamren Kinchens (2) and James Williams (4).

Clemson also had two linebackers on the PFF top-10, led by Jeremiah Trotter at No. 1 and Barrett Carter at No. 5.