Two Tigers named quarterfinalists for 2022 Lott IMPACT Award

NEWPORT BEACH, CA. – The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation has named 17 Quarterfinalists for the 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy.

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Semi-Finalists will be chosen in late November and four finalists in December. The four finalists will be invited to attend the annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy award show, December 11, 2022, in Newport Beach, California. Joel Klatt from Fox Sports will emcee the event.

The 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarterfinalists include seven defensive linemen, seven linebackers, and three defensive backs.

The 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarterfinalists:

Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Jordan Battle, DB, Alabama

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Troy Brown, LB, Ole Miss

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Nick Figueroa, DL, USC

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M

Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State

BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU

Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Henry To’oto’o, LB, Alabama

Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC