Two Tigers named quarterfinalists for 2022 Lott IMPACT Award
|2022 Oct 26, Wed 13:01-
NEWPORT BEACH, CA. – The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation has named 17 Quarterfinalists for the 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy.
The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Semi-Finalists will be chosen in late November and four finalists in December. The four finalists will be invited to attend the annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy award show, December 11, 2022, in Newport Beach, California. Joel Klatt from Fox Sports will emcee the event.
The 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarterfinalists include seven defensive linemen, seven linebackers, and three defensive backs.
The 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarterfinalists:
Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
Jordan Battle, DB, Alabama
Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Troy Brown, LB, Ole Miss
Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
Nick Figueroa, DL, USC
Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU
Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia
Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
Henry To’oto’o, LB, Alabama
Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC