All eyes are DJ Uiagalelei and if he can lead Clemson back to national title contention.

Two Tigers named among 15 coaches and players to decide 2022 National Championship
by - 2022 Aug 24, Wed 12:09

Athlon Sports ranked its 15 players and coaches who will decide the 2022 National Championship and Clemson had a couple make the list.

Leading off the key players and coaches to the 2022 Playoff mix is DJ Uiagalelei.

"Clemson’s defense should be among the best in college football," Athlon's Steven Lassan said. "Can the Tigers get enough offensive production to win the ACC and return to the CFB Playoff? A run to the playoff could hinge on Uiagalelei’s development. And if he struggles, coach Dabo Swinney has a talented replacement – 5-star freshman Cade Klubnik – waiting in the wings."

Athlon stayed on the offensive side with the other Clemson pick and wide receiver Beaux Collins.

"Clemson’s 2021 offensive struggles weren’t solely on the quarterback. Subpar play up front and inconsistent receivers only added to the pressure on Uiagalelei last fall. Collins and Joseph Ngata should be the go-to targets for Uiagalelei in ’22. Can either step up to make plays downfield and fill the No. 1 role left behind by Justyn Ross?"

Some other notable selections in Clemson's path are Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner and NC State's offensive line.

