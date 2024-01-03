Two Tigers make ESPN Top 100 players of 2023 season

TigerNet Staff by

Two standout Clemson defenders moving on to the NFL made ESPN's Top 100 players in college football this past season. Junior Tigers middle linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was ranked 38th overall. "Trotter was the physical and emotional leader of a Clemson defense that ranked second in efficiency in 2023. He led the Tigers with 88 tackles and 15 tackles for loss, along with 5.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, 10 QB hurries and 5 pass breakups. It's enough to ensure he'll be among the first linebackers off the board in the 2024 NFL draft," the ESPN writeup said. Another junior 2023 Clemson top performer on the list was cornerback Nate Wiggins at No. 58. "Wiggins earned first-team All-ACC honors after emerging as one of the best cornerbacks in the country, with a team-high 9 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions and 25 total tackles. His best game might have come against North Carolina, when he had eight tackles, forced a fumble on the goal line to prevent a touchdown and had a game-sealing interception on Drake Maye. Wiggins has already declared for the NFL draft. Kiper currently lists Wiggins as the No. 2 cornerback available," said ESPN. The preseason ESPN Top 100 players to not make the postseason list were running back Will Shipley (No. 26 preseason), linebacker Barrett Carter (34) and defensive tackle Tyler Davis (66). Three Tigers made the 2022 ESPN list with defensive end Myles Murphy (33), Shipley (40) and defensive end KJ Henry (81). Heisman winner and LSU QB Jayden Daniels topped the 2023 list, followed by national championship game participant and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

