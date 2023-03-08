Two Tigers make 2023 All-Combine Team

Two Clemson draft prospects were named to NFL.com's 2023 All-Combine Team.

Adding to his plaudits out of the weekend, Bryan Bresee was also named to the list among the interior defensive linemen.

NFL.com analysis: "Bresee's bright future is visible from miles away. His time in the 40-yard dash (4.86 seconds) was fast for a player running at 298 pounds, and in his on-field work, he showed just how smooth, polished and incredibly quick he is. Bresee only made very minor, slightly out-of-control errors in the drills, but they're inconsequential. As long as this man can stay healthy, he's going to be a very productive player for his future employer."

They listed his ideal landing spots as the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers.

PFF also named him among the winners of the combine.

Jordan McFadden was named one of the combine standouts at guard.

NFL.com analysis:

"Another excellent tester, McFadden was near the front of the line in the second group, serving as a quality barometer for judging the reps of every subsequent participant. McFadden was solid throughout the drills, displaying a fluidity that matched his testing results. Speaking of his numbers: McFadden posted the fastest 40 time (4.99 seconds, including a 1.74-second 10-yard split) among all guard prospects in Indy -- at 303 pounds. He was consistently good throughout the day and should see his stock rise after the week's work."

They see the best team fits for him as being the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders.