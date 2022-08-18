Two Tigers land on ESPN, 247Sports freshman All-America teams

Big things are expected for a pair of Clemson freshmen on the offensive side of the ball.

Both ESPN ($) and 247Sports released freshman All-America lists that included both former 5-star QB prospect Cade Klubnik and offensive tackle Blake Miller on Thursday.

"Clemson won 10 games in 2021 and returns nine starters on offense, including QB DJ Uiagalelei, but he's going to have a short leash because the more accurate and mobile Klubnik is nipping at his heels," said ESPN's Tom Luginbill. "The dynamic could be a similar situation to the 2019 season between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence."

"The No. 1 overall QB in the 2022 247Sports Composite, Klubnik has drawn rave reviews at Clemson," said 247Sports' Chris Hummer. "He’s working with the second-team and is someone Dabo Swinney said “will be ready” if called upon. That might not happen this year if DJ Uiagalelei can have a rebound season. But if he doesn’t, it’s easy to envision Klubnik snatching the job from him like we once saw Trevor Lawrence do to Kelly Bryant."

One of the surprises of Clemson camp has been the emergence of Miller as a potential first-year starter at right tackle.

"The Tigers need help along the offensive line," ESPN's Tom VanHaaren said, "and despite Walker Parks already having a role at right tackle, Miller has a chance to play early. That could entail Parks moving to guard, but if that happens, it's a good problem for Clemson, given it means Miller has played his way into a starting role."

"Miller has made a move this fall and is in position to potentially start at right tackle. A 6-foot-6, 315-pound Ohio native, Miller came to Clemson with a college-ready frame and game. He’s been so good that there’s a chance Walker Parks kicks inside to guard to get Miller on the field," said Hummer.