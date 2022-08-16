|
Two Clemson quarterbacks listed on 2022 Heisman Trophy odds
|2022 Aug 16, Tue 17:00- -
It's almost the college football season, and that means endless speculation on who will end up being the next Heisman Trophy Award winner.
BetOnline released their latest odds on the prestigious award and had Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud as the new frontrunner, followed by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and quarterback Caleb Williams.
Further down the odds list, two Clemson quarterbacks made the Heisman list with starter DJ Uiagalelei (+4500) and backup Cade Klubnik (+6000).
Check out the full list below:
2022 Heisman Trophy odds
C.J. Stroud (QB) Ohio State +220
Bryce Young (QB) Alabama +380
Caleb Williams (QB) USC +700
Will Anderson Jr. (LB) Alabama +1600
Bijan Robinson (RB) Texas +2200
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR) Ohio State +2500
Dillion Gabriel (QB) Oklahoma +3000
Quinn Ewers (QB) Texas +3500
Tyler Van Dyke (QB) Miami +3500
Jahmyr Gibbs(RB) Alabama +3500
TreVeyon Henderson (RB) Ohio State +3500
Hendon Hooker (QB) Tennessee +4000
Anthony Richardson (QB) Florida +4000
D.J. Uiagalelei (QB) Clemson +4500
Devin Leary (QB) N.C. State +5000
Will Levis (QB) Kentucky +5000
Spencer Rattler (QB) South Carolina +5500
Cade Klubnik (QB) Clemson +6000
Malik Cunningham (QB) Louisville +6000
Devon Achane (RB) Texas A&M +6000
Cameron Rising (QB) Utah +6000
Braelon Allen (RB) Wisconsin +6000
Kedon Slovis (QB) Pittsburgh +7000
Will Rogers (QB) Mississippi St +7000
KJ Jefferson (QB) Arkansas +7000
Tyler Buchner (QB) Notre Dame +7000
Jaxson Dart (QB) Ole Miss +7000
Max Johnson (QB) Texas A&M +7000
Stetson Bennett (QB) Georgia +8000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson (QB) UCLA +8000
Jase McCellan (RB) Alabama +8000
Jayden Daniels (QB) LSU +8000
Jack Miller III (QB) Florida +8000
Bo Nix (QB) Oregon +8000
Jordan Addison (WR) USC +8000
Sean Clifford (QB) Penn State +10000
Blake Corum (RB) Michigan +10000
Grayson McCall (QB) Coastal Carolina +10000
Casey Thompson (QB) Nebraska +10000
Deuce Vaugn (RB) Kansas St +15000