Two Clemson quarterbacks listed on 2022 Heisman Trophy odds

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's almost the college football season, and that means endless speculation on who will end up being the next Heisman Trophy Award winner.

BetOnline released their latest odds on the prestigious award and had Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud as the new frontrunner, followed by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and quarterback Caleb Williams.

Further down the odds list, two Clemson quarterbacks made the Heisman list with starter DJ Uiagalelei (+4500) and backup Cade Klubnik (+6000).

Check out the full list below:

2022 Heisman Trophy odds

C.J. Stroud (QB) Ohio State +220

Bryce Young (QB) Alabama +380

Caleb Williams (QB) USC +700

Will Anderson Jr. (LB) Alabama +1600

Bijan Robinson (RB) Texas +2200

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR) Ohio State +2500

Dillion Gabriel (QB) Oklahoma +3000

Quinn Ewers (QB) Texas +3500

Tyler Van Dyke (QB) Miami +3500

Jahmyr Gibbs(RB) Alabama +3500

TreVeyon Henderson (RB) Ohio State +3500

Hendon Hooker (QB) Tennessee +4000

Anthony Richardson (QB) Florida +4000

D.J. Uiagalelei (QB) Clemson +4500

Devin Leary (QB) N.C. State +5000

Will Levis (QB) Kentucky +5000

Spencer Rattler (QB) South Carolina +5500

Cade Klubnik (QB) Clemson +6000

Malik Cunningham (QB) Louisville +6000

Devon Achane (RB) Texas A&M +6000

Cameron Rising (QB) Utah +6000

Braelon Allen (RB) Wisconsin +6000

Kedon Slovis (QB) Pittsburgh +7000

Will Rogers (QB) Mississippi St +7000

KJ Jefferson (QB) Arkansas +7000

Tyler Buchner (QB) Notre Dame +7000

Jaxson Dart (QB) Ole Miss +7000

Max Johnson (QB) Texas A&M +7000

Stetson Bennett (QB) Georgia +8000

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (QB) UCLA +8000

Jase McCellan (RB) Alabama +8000

Jayden Daniels (QB) LSU +8000

Jack Miller III (QB) Florida +8000

Bo Nix (QB) Oregon +8000

Jordan Addison (WR) USC +8000

Sean Clifford (QB) Penn State +10000

Blake Corum (RB) Michigan +10000

Grayson McCall (QB) Coastal Carolina +10000

Casey Thompson (QB) Nebraska +10000

Deuce Vaugn (RB) Kansas St +15000