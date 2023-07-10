Two Clemson games featured in 247Sports' most meaningful of 2023 season

247Sports featured a pair of Clemson games on its most meaningful of the 2023 season. The highest-ranked matchup is Florida State's trip to Clemson on Sept. 23, which features possibly the first of two meetings between the ACC favorites. "The ACC dropped its divisional format ahead of the 2023 season, following the Pac-12’s lead from a year ago. Under the new structure, both Florida State and Clemson could earn a conference title game berth as they no longer have to compete within the Atlantic Division," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "That potential security blanket does slightly diminish the stakes of this Sept. 23 matchup, but the game will be one of the biggest on the college football schedule nonetheless. It is among the earliest ranked-on-ranked conference games of the year and should provide insight into whether Florida State’s rise in 2022 will lead to a full-on breakthrough this year." 247Sports' latest bowl projections have FSU winning out in the end, where they go to the Orange Bowl and Clemson to the Gator. The other Tiger game on the list is Clemson hosting Notre Dame on Nov. 4, which is ranked 18th overall. "Clemson exposed its Achilles Heel to the ugliest possible extent in South Bend last season after Notre Dame dominated Dabo Swinney's club from start to finish. It was an eye-opener for the Tigers, who were once again waltzing through a soft ACC slate prior to their first loss. Given the time and place of this one for 2023, the Playoff selection committee will be watching this matchup intently. This is the first of several games involving Notre Dame and Clemson to be included within our most meaningful games list this season," Crawford said. Ohio State's trip to Michigan for that rivalry series topped the list.

