Two Clemson defensive backs out against Georgia Tech, Will Shipley injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference as he previewed Saturday's matchup with ACC foe Georgia Tech (noon/ABC). During the session, Swinney shared a few injury updates on his team, including running back Will Shipley. "Will was able to go on green (jersey)," Swinney said about Monday's practice. "He is trending back unless he has a setup; we expect him to get back. His head is good; it was more making sure his neck is OK at this point. "He looked good last night, so we'll see where he is today. Big day today and tomorrow." Swinney thinks some fans have "amnesia" on how good Shipley has been at Clemson. "He’ll remind you, quick," Swinney said about Shipley. "He’ll remind you, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s why they like Will Shipley.’" Shipley has 112 carries for 515 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also has 120 receiving yards to show his versatile skillset. Swinney also said that safety Sheridan Jones and cornerback Jalyn Phillips are both out with their injuries. Swinney believes that RJ Mickens is close to returning from his injury against Georgia Tech. Antonio Williams is trending better with his foot injury, and they hope to get him back by the end of year, according to Swinney. Tyler Venables is back at practice with the scout team this week. "See how he responds this week," Swinney said. "That would be a real shot in the arm, too." Swinney said that veteran defensive end Justin Mascoll is trending to return this week. "He's better. Hopefully no setback today and tomorrow," Swinney said. "He has been out the last couple of weeks. Hopefully he is ready to go. I know he's ready to play."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now