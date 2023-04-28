CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Twitter reacts to Murphy, Bresee drafted back-to-back in first round

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 28, Fri 08:39

Clemson standout defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee were selected in back-to-back picks towards the end of the first round of the NFL draft.

Murphy was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 28th overall pick and Bresee was taken by the New Orleans Saints with the 29th selection.

The consecutive picks of Murphy and Bresee gave Clemson back-to-back first round picks in a single draft for the first time in program history.

The Tigers have had at least one first-round draft pick in nine of the last 11 drafts. Only five schools can say that with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson.

Murphy became the highest-selected Clemson player in Bengals history, surpassing Tee Higgins’ selection with the No. 33 overall pick in 2020.

Bresee became the highest-selected Clemson player in Saints history, surpassing Stephone Anthony’s selection with the No. 31 overall pick in 2015.

Congratulation to both players from TigerNet.com, and hope you both have a long and healthy career.

Check out the Twitter reaction of them getting drafted:

