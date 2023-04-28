Twitter reacts to Murphy, Bresee drafted back-to-back in first round

Murphy was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 28th overall pick and Bresee was taken by the New Orleans Saints with the 29th selection.

The consecutive picks of Murphy and Bresee gave Clemson back-to-back first round picks in a single draft for the first time in program history.

The Tigers have had at least one first-round draft pick in nine of the last 11 drafts. Only five schools can say that with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson.

Murphy became the highest-selected Clemson player in Bengals history, surpassing Tee Higgins’ selection with the No. 33 overall pick in 2020.

Bresee became the highest-selected Clemson player in Saints history, surpassing Stephone Anthony’s selection with the No. 31 overall pick in 2015.

Congratulation to both players from TigerNet.com, and hope you both have a long and healthy career.

Check out the Twitter reaction of them getting drafted:

404 ➡️ 864 ➡️ 513



The next stop in Myles Murphy’s journey is set.@BigMurphy_25 x @Bengals pic.twitter.com/MlRBXw2d8n — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 28, 2023

The Bengals draft DE Myles Murphy from Clemson.



He's their type. Strong, size, edge setting, relentless, 13.5 sacks in the last two years.



An investment in the most premium defensive position as they prepare for the incoming extensions on offense. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) April 28, 2023

The #Bengals are selecting Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy at No. 28. The 6-foot-5, 276-pounder had 17.5 sacks across three years and earned first-team All-ACC honors this past season. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2023

The size of Myles Murphy compared to other Clemson players 😳 pic.twitter.com/sIbLKBkw6e — Not Zac Taylor (@NotZacTaylor) April 28, 2023

Murphy pointed out he had a great feeling when he left his top 30 visit to Cincinnati.



He already knew DL coach Marion Hobby (former Clemson DL coach).



"When I was there I loved the city, loved the coaches." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 28, 2023

Clemson DE Myles Murphy is the first defensive lineman the Bengals have drafted in the first round since 2001. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023

"The Bengals have a need for edge-rushing depth behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, and Murphy can fill that need from multiple gaps. You'd like to see a bit more of a finished picture, but Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is one of the best in the business." https://t.co/T1VXHDuhGM — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 28, 2023

Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee become the third Clemson tandem to be drafted back-to-back all-time, joining Chris Clemons and Michael Hamlin in 2009 and Marcus Gilchrist and Da'Quan Bowers in 2011. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 28, 2023

Zac Taylor speaks to the media after the first round of the Draft.



Draft Dey | @IEL_LLC https://t.co/IfEo6X8pMX — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 28, 2023

Dennis Allen said they spent an evening with Bresee and several of the Clemson players, were able to visit with him the next morning and put him through a workout. Said physically, mentally, he's outstanding and the type of person they want in the building. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) April 28, 2023

Dennis Allen says Bryan Bresee is really good on the move, brings some pass-rush ability inside.



Said they spent an evening at dinner with them and several of the Clemson players, visited with him the next morning and had a workout. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) April 28, 2023

"Bresee is a smart pick here, as long as he can transcend a slightly worrisome injury history. As Allen tends to prefer, Bresee can play all over the line, and he is a disruptor above all, with a knack for the kinds of quick pressure that is job one in the NFL these days." https://t.co/A004IWpWHP — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 28, 2023

Dennis Allen said Bresee is well rounded. "His athleticism and size is pretty impressive. His movement skills inside, they used him a lot on the move at Clemson. His ability to move and penetrate is something that we like." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) April 28, 2023

2023 First Round Draft Picks by School*



Georgia - 3

Ohio State - 3

Alabama - 2

Iowa - 2

Clemson - 2



*Using Bama transfer rules — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) April 28, 2023

Bryan Bresee is the first Clemson player to be selected by the Saints since Stephone Anthony in 2015. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) April 28, 2023

#Saints new DT Bryan Bresee just spoke with the New Orleans media over zoom. A few things standout:

- played multiple spots on the DL at Clemson

- Clemson switched their fronts frequently (adding versatility x2)

- overall seems like a good fit characterwise for the locker room — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) April 28, 2023

SOURCE: #Rams talked to multiple teams in hopes to trade up. They had their eyes on Utah TE Dalton Kincaid and Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy. No one would bite and so the Rams are slated to pick 36th tomorrow if they don’t trade the pick. pic.twitter.com/z3zDifwbSW — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 28, 2023

2023 #Saints 1st round draft pick Bryan Bresee met NOLA media late Thursday night for a Q&A.



Here are some excerpts:



-Emotional discussion about his little sister Ella who passed away from brain cancer

-His knee and shoulder injuries at Clemson

-His only visit to New Orleans pic.twitter.com/4TR5h8wDgT — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) April 28, 2023