Twitter reacts to Clemson's OT loss to FSU

The win snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers and was FSU's first overtime win on the road in school history.

On the other hand, Clemson drops to 3-5 in its last eight games against P5 competition.

Obviously, Twitter was abuzz with the reaction and analysis of the game.

On that Clemson 3rd-and-1 in OT, it was an option play.



Klubnik choose the pass instead of hand off, and Dabo couldn't believe it. He yelled "One yard!" pic.twitter.com/fJxThRHwLm — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 23, 2023

Klubnik said the late bubble screen was his option call, saw 3 receivers and two defenders.

But …

“We should have run the ball.” — @sapakoff (@Sapakoff) September 23, 2023

Jordan Travis and Keon Coleman cut Clemson’s sod. #Noles pic.twitter.com/2RSEZomqDa — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 23, 2023

FLORIDA STATE GOES TO CLEMSON AND BEATS THE TIGERS IN OT 😤 pic.twitter.com/O8v6vn9uEw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2023

I remember when Clemson just used to find ways to win. Now they are just finding ways to lose.



Tough pill to swallow and tough fall for us all from the mountain top. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) September 23, 2023

We loved cheering on our @ClemsonFB Tigers even though we didn’t get the ending we wanted. We were missing @WMichaelHaley and @Nalin_Haley today. Onto next week…Go Tigers! 🏈🐅#FootballWeekend#ClemsonFootball pic.twitter.com/MLbanobPI8 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 23, 2023

Awesome moment here as the team celebrates the win over Clemson with former ‘Nole and longtime #FSU assistant Odell Haggins pic.twitter.com/PwnvSOz0hL — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) September 23, 2023

Clemson bettors in absolute hell right now 💀



(via jared_aftel/IG) pic.twitter.com/XUoR2h2vim — br_betting (@br_betting) September 23, 2023

FSU keeps it streak of scoring 30+ points alive.



More importantly, Clemson's home ACC winning streak is broken! pic.twitter.com/j2bzBOoYvS — Fifth Quarter 🍢FSU 🍢 (@fifthquarterfsu) September 23, 2023

This Clemson fan is hilarious. He doesn’t believe a thing Norvell says. pic.twitter.com/EfEzQWOKUG — Coach Duggs (@CoachDuggs) September 23, 2023

Let’s go!!!!! Getting the dub in hostile territory!! First win Vs Clemson since 2014!! 🗣️🗣️ Play my theme music!!! pic.twitter.com/LoSmBxW1Lz — C.J. Wilson (@CjWilson850) September 23, 2023

Great football game, but Sean McDonough’s open dissatisfaction with Clemson’s clock management and playcalling was the low key highlight. Also, effortlessly dropped a Ric Flair quote in the first half as an extra flex. What a pro. — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) September 23, 2023

Florida State celebrates beating Clemson in overtime and snapping the Tigers’ streak.



Shoutout to #FSU fans at the top of Death Valley! #Noles pic.twitter.com/Rg0j90mfud — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 23, 2023

Clemson had every opportunity to win that game man… Kicker missed the easiest kick of his entire life and then ontop of it they don’t spike the ball right before overtime… tough loss here. — Tglizz (@TheRealTglizz) September 23, 2023

Clemson falls to 3-5 in its last eight games vs. Power 5 opponents.



❌ at Notre Dame

✅ vs. Miami

✅ vs. Louisville

❌ vs. South Carolina

✅ vs. UNC

❌ vs. Tennessee

❌ vs. Duke

❌ vs. Florida State pic.twitter.com/lQaOI2aihc — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 23, 2023

FSU tight end Jaheim Bell flexed his record at Memorial Stadium after the big OT win today🍢



The South Carolina transfer won at Clemson last season with the Gamecocks🔥https://t.co/Fqs8Syd7T3 pic.twitter.com/AJSsYcXk5D — On3 (@On3sports) September 23, 2023

Two weeks ago I was worried this deal could get ugly. I think Clemson played their best game in the last several years. I thought this was a 2024 team, still do. Feel better about this team in this loss than any recent win, meaning last couple years. — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) September 23, 2023