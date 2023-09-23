|
Twitter reacts to Clemson's OT loss to FSU
The Clemson-FSU game was an overtime thriller, with the Seminoles prevailing 31-24 on Saturday afternoon.
The win snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers and was FSU's first overtime win on the road in school history. On the other hand, Clemson drops to 3-5 in its last eight games against P5 competition. Obviously, Twitter was abuzz with the reaction and analysis of the game. Check it out below: On that Clemson 3rd-and-1 in OT, it was an option play. Klubnik said the late bubble screen was his option call, saw 3 receivers and two defenders. Jordan Travis and Keon Coleman cut Clemson’s sod. #Noles pic.twitter.com/2RSEZomqDa FLORIDA STATE GOES TO CLEMSON AND BEATS THE TIGERS IN OT 😤 pic.twitter.com/O8v6vn9uEw I remember when Clemson just used to find ways to win. Now they are just finding ways to lose. We loved cheering on our @ClemsonFB Tigers even though we didn’t get the ending we wanted. We were missing @WMichaelHaley and @Nalin_Haley today. Onto next week…Go Tigers! 🏈🐅#FootballWeekend#ClemsonFootball pic.twitter.com/MLbanobPI8 Awesome moment here as the team celebrates the win over Clemson with former ‘Nole and longtime #FSU assistant Odell Haggins pic.twitter.com/PwnvSOz0hL Clemson bettors in absolute hell right now 💀 FSU keeps it streak of scoring 30+ points alive. This Clemson fan is hilarious. He doesn’t believe a thing Norvell says. pic.twitter.com/EfEzQWOKUG Let’s go!!!!! Getting the dub in hostile territory!! First win Vs Clemson since 2014!! 🗣️🗣️ Play my theme music!!! pic.twitter.com/LoSmBxW1Lz Great football game, but Sean McDonough’s open dissatisfaction with Clemson’s clock management and playcalling was the low key highlight. Also, effortlessly dropped a Ric Flair quote in the first half as an extra flex. What a pro. Florida State celebrates beating Clemson in overtime and snapping the Tigers’ streak. Clemson NIL boosters: pic.twitter.com/dCHnpAeK2Y Clemson had every opportunity to win that game man… Kicker missed the easiest kick of his entire life and then ontop of it they don’t spike the ball right before overtime… tough loss here. Clemson falls to 3-5 in its last eight games vs. Power 5 opponents. FSU tight end Jaheim Bell flexed his record at Memorial Stadium after the big OT win today🍢 Two weeks ago I was worried this deal could get ugly. I think Clemson played their best game in the last several years. I thought this was a 2024 team, still do. Feel better about this team in this loss than any recent win, meaning last couple years. If Dabo had any sense of humor in a moment like this, he’d come out and say, “If we played that game 10 times we’d have won nine of them." A bet is a bet 😅 @EJManuel3 | @EricMacLain pic.twitter.com/iQPb85wcI3
Klubnik choose the pass instead of hand off, and Dabo couldn't believe it. He yelled "One yard!" pic.twitter.com/fJxThRHwLm
But …
“We should have run the ball.”
Tough pill to swallow and tough fall for us all from the mountain top.
(via jared_aftel/IG) pic.twitter.com/XUoR2h2vim
More importantly, Clemson's home ACC winning streak is broken! pic.twitter.com/j2bzBOoYvS
Shoutout to #FSU fans at the top of Death Valley! #Noles pic.twitter.com/Rg0j90mfud
September 23, 2023
❌ at Notre Dame
✅ vs. Miami
✅ vs. Louisville
❌ vs. South Carolina
✅ vs. UNC
❌ vs. Tennessee
❌ vs. Duke
❌ vs. Florida State pic.twitter.com/lQaOI2aihc
The South Carolina transfer won at Clemson last season with the Gamecocks🔥https://t.co/Fqs8Syd7T3 pic.twitter.com/AJSsYcXk5D
